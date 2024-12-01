MT4 Trade Management

EaMinhonVN – TradeManagement

The main functions of Ea TradeManagement

1. GUI

o   Interact with running EAs

o   GUI for placing orders

o   Closing orders by Ticket

o   Closing orders by MagicNumber

o   Closing all orders

o   Delete Pending orders

2. General management:

o   Management based on Symbol, manually orders , orders from the EA, and orders from other EAs

o   User-friendly trade interface with the ability to drag and drop SL,TP,Entry

o   Support backtest

3. Stoploss management

o   Automatic placement of Stoploss based on fixed Pips number

o   Automatic placement of Stoploss at the highest and lowest price in x candles

o   Automatic moving of Stoploss to the Entry price after the price has moved x Pips

o   Automatic trailing Stop after the price has moved x Pips

o   Automatic trailing Stop based on ATR indicator

o   Automatic trailing Stop based on EMA indicator

4. TakeProfit management

o   Automatic placement of Takeprofit based on fixed Pips number

o   Automatic placement of Takeprofit at the highest and lowest price in x candles

o   Automatically close of a portion of the Volume after reaching a profit of x Pips

o   Automatically close a position when 2 MA lines cross

o   Automatically close a position when RSI crosses the overbought or oversold threshold

o   Automatically close all positions each day at a specific time

o   Automatically close all positions at the end of weekend

Free and Test Version only works on GPBUSD Symbol:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116135 

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116137

Full Symbols:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98252

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98476


If you need to add more strategy to trade management.  Let inbox me



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Runwise Limited
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Utilities
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Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
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Utilities
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Utilities
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Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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Vu Thi Thu
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