Lucky Traders

A universal Expert Advisor with flexible settings, it works with pending orders. The robot can be used to accelerate small deposits starting from 100 balance units using the settings of the scalping trading strategy. The user can choose the work of the advisor based on signals from 10 indicators, two of which are custom. The Expert Advisor can also be configured for non-indicator work. Only one indicator can be selected for the Expert Advisor at a time. There is a single Period_ setting for all indicators. For the DeMarker, Stochastic, RSI, CCI indicators, level settings are used: upper level - level_up, lower level - level_dn. For the ADX indicator, the lower level setting is used - level_dn. By default, the level settings are standard.

Description of the advisor settings: