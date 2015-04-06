Lucky Traders
- Experts
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Lucky Traders
A universal Expert Advisor with flexible settings, it works with pending orders. The robot can be used to accelerate small deposits starting from 100 balance units using the settings of the scalping trading strategy. The user can choose the work of the advisor based on signals from 10 indicators, two of which are custom. The Expert Advisor can also be configured for non-indicator work. Only one indicator can be selected for the Expert Advisor at a time. There is a single Period_ setting for all indicators. For the DeMarker, Stochastic, RSI, CCI indicators, level settings are used: upper level - level_up, lower level - level_dn. For the ADX indicator, the lower level setting is used - level_dn. By default, the level settings are standard.
Description of the advisor settings:
- Signal - indicator selection for signals, NONE - indicators are not used
- Period_ - setting the indicator period
- level_up - the upper level of the indicator, for example, by default, the RSI indicator is set to 70
- level_dn - lower level of the indicator, for example, by default, the RSI indicator is set to 30
- Max_Orders - the maximum number of orders in the market, for example, if = 10, the advisor will work only with 10 orders
- Level_orders_ - distance from the current price to the level of placing a pending order
- Level_drawdown - the minimum allowable drawdown in points, after which an additional order will be placed
- Lot - volume of the initial order
- Percent_Lot - the value is set in percentage, for automatic calculation of the volume of the initial orders of the advisor, if the value = 0, the Lot setting will work, which is located above
- Coefficient_lot - multiplier of additional orders lots, if the value is = 1, all orders will be with the same lot, if the value is less than 1, additional orders will be with a decrease in volume
- TakeProfit_ - profit level
- MagicNumber - the identifier of the advisor's orders; when installing several advisors on one currency pair, this value should be different
- Slippage - maximum allowable slippage
- Drawdown_Percentage - the minimum allowable drawdown, the value must be negative, when triggered, all open positions are forced to close