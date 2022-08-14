The HedgeFund Manager

3.5

The HedgeFund Manager

This is a professional version of the free version; The HedgeFund Experiment https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85240

It is a multi-currency EA that needs only to be loaded in one chart. It will access all Forex pairs or CFD provided by your broker and will only trade those with a spread less than or equal to MaxSpread specified in the settings.

It uses standard Metatrader4 indicators to generate signals but with a customized trend filter to pick which pairs to include in the HedgeFund. Once the HedgeFund reaches the target return for the day, it will close all trades and wait for the next day. The target return for the basic version is fixed at 0.1% per day. Professional version allows you to chose your preferred target.

The EA applies a unique position management strategy in the following 3 ways:

1. Build: if a position is in profit, the EA will add more positions after every 50 points. Professional version allows you to chose your preferred Build steps.

2. Average: if a position is in loss, it will add a position at the next signal so long as it appears after 100 points. Professional version allows you to chose your preferred Average steps.

3. De-escalation: if target has been reached but there are still some open positions, the EA will target to close the remaining positions at break-even.

The EA has been specially designed to use minimal CPU resources and the multi-currency and multi-timeframe algorithm makes it even more efficient, effective and economical.

Diversification is achieved by spreading the risk across different pairs,  analyzing trends across timeframes and an advanced hedging strategy that optimizes the likelihood of achieving your daily target.

Trading stops for the day after achieving your target in order to avoid over trading which is one of the biggest cause of losses for most traders. The market does not owe you anything, just take a little bit everyday and compound your gains on a daily basis. Forex rewards the patient trader.

The EA now incorporates a news filter. With news filter enabled, no trade will be executed during x minutes before the news event and y minutes after the news event.

You will need to input the List of news types to filter. Example,

  1. If you want to filter only High impact news then input should be High
  2. If you want to filter both High and Moderate impact news then input should be High;Moderate
  3. If you want to filter all High, Moderate and Low impact news then input should be High;Moderate;Low

Happy Trading!



Reviews 2
Rolf Stefan Anders Petersson
348
Rolf Stefan Anders Petersson 2022.11.10 15:21 
 

Very nice algo but is the news filter really working?

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Rolf Stefan Anders Petersson
348
Rolf Stefan Anders Petersson 2022.11.10 15:21 
 

Very nice algo but is the news filter really working?

Augustine Kamatu
23672
Reply from developer Augustine Kamatu 2022.11.10 18:00
Yes it does. The news that have been filtered will be shown on the chart
Koenraad Vanhaeren
3681
Koenraad Vanhaeren 2022.09.19 13:30 
 

First days, I went well. But then it got into dd too much.

After DD period, It came back to profit. At this moment every day 1% profit. I adapted the max spread based on EU spread.

So far good.

update:

DD ran to deep again 50-60% is too much.

Update:

new update hopefully keeps DD lower

Augustine Kamatu
23672
Reply from developer Augustine Kamatu 2022.09.19 18:39
There will be draw down when the market is ranging. Once the market starts trending again, the EA will manage itself out of the bad positions
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