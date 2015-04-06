News Advisor MT4

This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the free version for MT4. The amount of news to handle is limited to 5 news in USDPY (0.01 Lot).

Please find below the other versions of this expert (The Pro versions have not limitations) :

News Advisor MT4 Pro.

News Advisor MT5 Pro.

News Advisor MT5 Free.

The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors).

This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the stability and robustness your news strategy for many years and on many currency pairs and stocks before taking a decision of investing real money.

You can find some backtests showing some examples of the performance of this expert over many years (see the screen shots and the comments section – Please note that long term backtesting is available only in the Pro version).

The operating principle of this robot is very simple! You just need to prepare a CSV File containing the list of the upcoming news you want to trade and adjust the expert parameters (Time, Money Management, Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing SL, Slippage…) and it’s done, the expert is going to automatically open pending orders before the news release.

The CSV File must be placed in this path:

C:\Users\...\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files

The CSV file containing the news for trading must respect the following structure (see the attached file in the comments section):

ReleaseDt;Currency;EventName

Where:

ReleaseDt: Date and time of the release of the news (YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM).

Currency: Currency affected by the news (USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, XAU…).

EventName: News event (GDP Growth Rate, Unemployment rate…).

In the comment section, you can find files containing the history of all news for most of currency pairs with different DST (GMT+2), the news files are downloaded from the “Mql5 Economic calendar”:

www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar

 You can also find some examples of CSV file to use for backtesting this Expert.

Please note that I will regularly upload updates the news files in the comment section so you can use them for live trading.  You can also use some free tools to perform this task:

www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34738

The parameters of the “News Advisor” are fully described within the expert, but please pay attention to these notes about these parameters:

News Time Adjustment (minutes): This variable allows you to adjust the time of the news to the time of your broker - might be negative (the EA is using the time of your broker).

Max Slippage: Calculated in the time of triggering of the pending order.

Maximum Spread: Calculated in the time of sending the pending order.


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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Vortex Gold MT4
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4.93 (44)
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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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