Quantum Pips AI MT4

5

Welcome to Quantum Pips AI, a new generation expert advisor!

Only 2/5 copies will be sold at this price. Automatically after that the price will rise to make sure that the performance of the robot is adequate for real accounts.

Contact me after purchase and get a free indicator (valued at over 65$)

Quantum Pips AI is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor meticulously designed to profit from the forex market. This intelligent system uses meticulous analysis of multiple time frames, as well as a diverse set of indicators that combine the power of machine learning, giving them the ability to adapt to the market in any circumstance. What sets Quantum Pips AI apart is its unparalleled adaptability, which allows it to be profitable in any market condition by exploiting short trends with greater accuracy. In addition, it has a built-in intelligent market exit algorithm that tries to close trades that are not going in the desired direction in the most intelligent way possible / Version MT5. For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the Manual Guide

This robot does not use toxic methods of risk management like martingale, hedging, averaging, etc. Instead, all trades are protected by a virtual take profit and stop loss, even if they are not always used, as the robot closes trades using indicators and other internal calculations.

Features

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Solid backtest and live performance (you can download 99.9% backtests from the manual guide)
  • No need to adjust GMT (EA will do it for you)
  • Suitable for propfirms like FTMO
  • FIFO compliant
  • Start with as little as $50 balance 
  • Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives
  • Very easy to use: just read 4 lines of instructions below

Requirements

  • The EA is sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise you to use a RAW account with a good ECN broker like IC Markets (see more options in the manual guide)
  • The EA must run on a VPS continuously to avoid network outages or downtime (contact me if you need one)
  • Backtesting should be done on the M1 timeframe with fixed spreads (for more details please refer to the manual guide)


How to install

1- The EA must be attached to ONLY one chart (the timeframe does not matter as the EA performs internal calculations based on indicators), GBPCAD is recommended

2- If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. GBPCAD.a) you should update names in the Trading Pairs parameter

3- Use only recommended pairs and default settings. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

4- If you want to use the news filter so that the EA does not operate during the news, then you must allow the EA to access the news website ---> https:// ec.forexprostools.com/ (remove the space between "//" and "ec")



    Warnings

    I only sell my products on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my products, then they are scammers who only want your money.

    Also, if you buy my products from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.


    Reviews 12
    Andreas Andrianto
    866
    Andreas Andrianto 2024.05.21 16:07 
     

    Quantum Pips stands out as a reliable and stable choice for forex traders who prioritize consistent performance and risk management over high profits. While it may not be the flashiest option on the market, its reliability and stability make it a valuable tool for traders looking to maintain a steady and disciplined trading approach.

    Manoj Gaikwad
    142
    Manoj Gaikwad 2024.05.03 15:50 
     

    Consistent and stable for long term growth, thanks

    Stephen Blake Harrison
    25
    Stephen Blake Harrison 2024.04.25 17:53 
     

    Very good & safe ea. No dangerous techniques like grid/martin which is always a plus in my book. So far I am seeing positive results from this EA & it has been a great addition to the portfolio, Highly Recommended!

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    Hichem Fatnassi
    297
    Hichem Fatnassi 2024.05.27 11:45 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    159334
    Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.05.27 18:01
    Thank you very much for your opinion, I will do my best to make you have a good experience.
    Andreas Andrianto
    866
    Andreas Andrianto 2024.05.21 16:07 
     

    Quantum Pips stands out as a reliable and stable choice for forex traders who prioritize consistent performance and risk management over high profits. While it may not be the flashiest option on the market, its reliability and stability make it a valuable tool for traders looking to maintain a steady and disciplined trading approach.

    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    159334
    Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.05.21 18:42
    Thank you so much Andreas !!
    Manoj Gaikwad
    142
    Manoj Gaikwad 2024.05.03 15:50 
     

    Consistent and stable for long term growth, thanks

    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    159334
    Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.05.03 17:21
    Thank you Manoj !!
    Sachin Gautam
    1784
    Sachin Gautam 2024.05.02 14:47 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    159334
    Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.05.02 15:48
    Thanks for your great review, my duty as a salesman is to provide the best possible help to my customers, best regards and have a good profit!
    Stephen Blake Harrison
    25
    Stephen Blake Harrison 2024.04.25 17:53 
     

    Very good & safe ea. No dangerous techniques like grid/martin which is always a plus in my book. So far I am seeing positive results from this EA & it has been a great addition to the portfolio, Highly Recommended!

    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    159334
    Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.04.25 18:40
    Thank you so much Stephen ! in the long term we will be winners
    Hardik K Chapla
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    Hardik K Chapla 2024.04.24 12:08 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    159334
    Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.04.25 10:11
    Thank you Hardik, enjoy it :)
    Kob Asi
    543
    Kob Asi 2024.04.16 08:25 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    159334
    Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.04.17 09:51
    Thanks Kob, enjoy it!
    Maros Petrik
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    Maros Petrik 2024.04.14 12:51 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    159334
    Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.04.15 18:56
    Thank you Maros !!
    Ejas Kumar N
    124
    Ejas Kumar N 2024.04.12 11:22 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    159334
    Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.04.12 17:24
    Thanks Ejas, have a good trading :)
    Uwe Peters
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    Uwe Peters 2024.04.12 06:32 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    159334
    Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.04.12 10:50
    Thank you Uwe, enjoy it !
    cgargz
    40
    cgargz 2024.04.11 10:44 
     

    Very professional author, and the robot meets the description...so far the trades have been positive (I will update later)

    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    159334
    Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.04.11 15:31
    I appreciate your feedback cgargz!
    Mohammad Azad Mohammad Islam Shaikh
    132
    Mohammad Azad Mohammad Islam Shaikh 2024.04.09 17:45 
     

    First, I would like to highlight great support from Rodrigo. He answered all my questions to my satisfaction even before purchase. I did backtest using TDS and results looks amazing. Till now I had 2 profitable trades. Amazing thing is that both trades matched with latest backtest. This is a safe EA. You will not double your account in a month, but you can surely double in a year. Recommended. 5 stars.

    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    159334
    Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.04.10 10:31
    Thank you for your review! I hope you enjoy the product
    Reply to review