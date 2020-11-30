Indicators Trader MT4

Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually.
The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them.

Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used.

Индикаторы
Two Moving AverageEnvelopesRSIForce IndexZigZagStochasticRelative Vigor IndexIchimoku Kinko Hyo
MACDCCIATRParabolic SARAlligatorMomentumDeMarkerBulls Power

Parameters

Described in the EA (a lot of them, here, not fit)

(requiring more broad explanation)

  • SymbolsTypeXXX: To work with the symbols of the expert or with all (Used in some functions. For example, when you install SL/TP)
  • SymbolsWork: Currency instruments (pairs) for the EA to work with. There may be variations when setting a pair. If set simply as EURUSD, GBPUSD: or AUDUSD:ALL, the EA opens both buy and sell orders. If a specific order type is set after a colon USDJPY:BUY, then the EA opens only buy orders and in case of eurjpy:sell, it performs only sell orders. The pairs are separated by commas. For example, the following entry "EURUSD, GBPUSD:, AUDUSD:ALL, USDJPY:BUY, eurjpy:sell" instructs the EA to open trades on EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD in both directions, while trades on USDJPY and EURJPY are opened only in specified directions. (If the parameter is left blank, the EA trades in both directions on the pair it is launched at)

Indicators

  • WorkXXX: Type of indicator operation. NoWorkIndicator: disabled, WorkIndicatorOpen: only for taking positions, WorkIndicatorClose: only for closing positions, WorkIndicatorALL: to taking and closing positions
  • XXXInpReverse: Reverse work


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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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