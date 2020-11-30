Indicators Trader MT4

Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually.

The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them.



Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used.

Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force Index ZigZag Stochastic Relative Vigor Index Ichimoku Kinko Hyo MACD CCI ATR Parabolic SAR Alligator Momentum DeMarker Bulls Power

Parameters

Described in the EA (a lot of them, here, not fit)

(requiring more broad explanation)

SymbolsTypeXXX: To work with the symbols of the expert or with all (Used in some functions. For example, when you install SL/TP)

To work with the symbols of the expert or with all SymbolsWork: Currency instruments (pairs) for the EA to work with. There may be variations when setting a pair. If set simply as EURUSD, GBPUSD: or AUDUSD:ALL, the EA opens both buy and sell orders. If a specific order type is set after a colon USDJPY:BUY, then the EA opens only buy orders and in case of eurjpy:sell, it performs only sell orders. The pairs are separated by commas. For example, the following entry "EURUSD, GBPUSD:, AUDUSD:ALL, USDJPY:BUY, eurjpy:sell" instructs the EA to open trades on EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD in both directions, while trades on USDJPY and EURJPY are opened only in specified directions. (If the parameter is left blank, the EA trades in both directions on the pair it is launched at)

Indicators

WorkXXX : Type of indicator operation. NoWorkIndicator : disabled, WorkIndicatorOpen : only for taking positions, WorkIndicatorClose : only for closing positions, WorkIndicatorALL : to taking and closing positions



: Type of indicator operation. : disabled, : only for taking positions, : only for closing positions, : to taking and closing positions XXXInpReverse: Reverse work







