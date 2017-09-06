SimpleEA

SimpleEA is an automated Expert Advisor based on candle pattern for EURCHF. The EA does not use indicators. The entry is based on this unique pattern and the EA automatically close the position on specific spot. Option is added to manually add TP and SL levels, but that is not needed. This pair is chosen due to the range it follow and this EA require a Broker with average spread on EURCHF up to 1 pip.

WARNING: Please note, the below results are with EA auto TP and no SL. This EA may be risky, please consider it is your responsibility and take only the risk you can afford. To reduce the risk please use a stop loss from 100 pips or above.


Advantages

  • Dynamic profit fixing algorithm;
  • Money management system;
  • No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage;
  • Indicators are not used;


Requirements

  • Platform - MT4;
  • Symbol - EURCHF;
  • Time frame - M5, M15, H1;
  • Account - ECN or other with spread up to 1 pip;


Input parameters

  • AutoLot - fixed trading lot if = false;
  • Risk - this is the risk per each initial trade;
  • FixedLot - if this parameter = 0, trading lot recalculation based on Risk parameter;
  • TotalAcceptedRiskPercent - risk per entire account, %;
  • StopLoss - if this parameter is = 0, the EA will only close on profit. If SL is set, must be 100 pips or above;
  • TakeProfit - if this parameter = 0, the EA will auto close on suggested profit;
  • TakeProfitPipsFromBar4Open - if this is = 0, the EA will close at automatically suggested level;
  • TakeProfitMinPips- minimum profit, in points;
  • CheckWithLeg1Close - value can be true or false, affect the signal for opening position;
  • DelayEntry - value can be true or false, affect the signal for opening position;
  • Trailing - enable or disable Trailing;
  • TimeFilter - enable or disable time frame for trading;


Recommended Input parameters for H1 are in the screenshots section.

Feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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