Trade Receiver Free MT5

Trade Receiver Free is a free tool to copy trades/signals from multiple MT4/MT5 accounts. The provider account must use copier EA to send the signal.

This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Trade Receiver Free.

Highlight features:

- Copy from MT4 and MT5 accounts.

- One receiver can receive trades from multiple providers.

- One receiver can copy separate signals through separate channels from the same provider.

- Receiver can manage the provider list via powered database managing system without additional tool (add, remove, edit, enable/disable).

- Provider list can be edited either inside MT4 or by exported .csv file.

- Switchable between Remote mode (copy over internet) and Local mode (copy within the same PC/Server).

- Switchable between Trade protocol (copy trades) and Signal protocol (send/receive signal alert only).

- Prevent receiver from slippage and old trades.

- Receiver's account can still trade manually or use other EAs without any conflict.

- Auto recognize and match symbol prefix/suffix between different brokers.

- Support multiple lot size options.

- Drawdown protection to receiver account.

- Allows Delay for entry and exit.

- Allows to set max. lots and max. trades.

- Allows to filter copy Entry, SL, TP and exit point.

- Allows to filter which type of orders will be copied.

- Allows custom SL and TP.

- Allows inverted copying.

- Filter include/exclude time to copy new trades.

- Filter include/exclude symbols to copy.

- Allows receiver to set custom comment and magic number for copied trades, which is compatible with prop-firm trading.

- Allows to re-copy closed trades manually.

- Send signal notification to email, mobile and telegram.

- Restore previous settings and status after terminal turn-off or power shutdown.

- Real-time control panel.

- Easy and friendly interface.