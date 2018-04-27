Forex Night Trader

This robot works hard silently and trades while you are sleeping. That is why it is called Forex Night Trader.

The Forex Night Trader only trades when the market has low volatility at night, so it is not affected by sharp price swings on the market. This robot can trade multiple pairs at the same time on a single chart.

It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99.9% quality. Its backtest passed the hardest periods of the market over 6 years (from 2010).


Features

  • Fully automated trading.
  • Smart signal detection system.
  • Smart exit strategy.
  • Advanced price and timing analysis to make a decision.
  • Less affected by price swings or news releases.
  • Trade multiple pairs at the same time on a single chart.


Requirements

  • 5-digit brokers.
  • This EA is designed to work best on ECN/STP brokers having low spread and commission.
  • Min. account leverage is 1:100. Recommended from 1:300 or above.
  • Min. deposit: as low as $100.
  • MT4 opened and connected to broker server 24/7.


Inputs

  • Trading_Pairs: Input all pairs you want to trade, separated by semicolon (;). If you leave this parameter blank, it will trade with the pair of the attached chart. Pairs having low volatility and low spread at night time, such as EURUSD;EURGBP;USDCAD;USDCHF, are recommended.
  • Lotsize_Type: Choose the way to calculate lot size.
    • Scaling: Lot size will be increased or decreased based on account balance.
    • Fixed: Lot size will be fixed and never change.
  • Lotsize_Per_1000_Balance (Scaling): The basic lot size per 1000 units of your balance. This is only applied if "Scaling" option is selected. For example: if you set 0.1 lot/$1000 balance, then lot size will be 0.2 lots with $2000 balance. Do not set this parameter with too big value as it may cause unwanted loss when account is suffering temporary drawdown.
  • Fixed_Lotsize (Fixed): Fixed lotsize for every trades. This is only applied if "Fixed" option is selected.
  • Max_Allowed_Spread: The maximum accepted spread to open trades. If the spread is higher than Max_Allowed_Spread, the EA will not open trade. You should set this parameter at a value at 1.5-2 times higher than your average spread.
  • Server_GMT: Timezone of your broker's trading server.
  • Season: The season (Summer or Winter) at current time. This is used to calculate the trading time correctly during Daylight Saving Time changes.
  • Order_Comment: The comment that you want to attach to the orders opened by the EA.
  • Order_Magic_Number: The unique magic number that you want to attach to the orders opened by the EA. You should use this to avoid conflict if you run it with another EA on the same account.
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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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Vladislav Filippov
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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
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Samir Arman
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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
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Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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