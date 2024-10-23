Line Alarm x IoTraders

A tool to notify You via MT4 Mobile App messages, Telegram, and Email when price reach certain Horizontal Line that You place

This Line Alarm tool is an Indicator, so it works well in coexistence with other expert advisor on the same chart







$30 for the next 25 downloaders, next price: $45

Try it out on demo account for free: Download Demo





Features:



Line(s) Notification: Place Horizontal Line(s) and be notified when the Price reach them

OHLC Line Magnet: Make the horizontal lines more attracted toward the Open, High, Low, or Close Price of the nearest candle to increase precision (can be turned off in the Inputs section)

Custom Line Magnet: Make the Horizontal Lines attracted toward a specific percentage of the nearest candle (customizable in the Inputs section)



Media of Your Choice: Want to be notified through MT4 Mobile App? Telegram? Email? or even all of them? Your choice Adjustable Price Reference: You can choose either Bid, Ask, or Middle Price as reference price No Quantity Limit: Put as many Horizontal Lines as You want, there is no quantity limitation Note: This Line Alarm tool needs MT4 to be always running (either keep your computer turned on or use VPS)

How to Enable Notifications?

Enabling MT4 notification: Tools -> Options -> Notifications -> Enable Push Notifications -> Insert MetaQuotes ID Enabling Telegram notification:

Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL: -> add new URL: https://api.telegram.org Get Line Alarm Telegram Additional EA for free here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82108 Make a Telegram Bot with @BotFather -> Make a new Channel -> Add the bot to the Channel -> Use @username_to_id_bot to get the Channel Chat ID -> Copy & Paste the Bot Token and the Channel Chat ID to that Additional EA input variable

Enabling Email notification:

Tools -> Options -> Email -> Enable -> Insert all of the needed information

Note: Gmail doesn't allow third party log in anymore, so you need to log in with another email and SMTP





For more Details, Watch the Tutorial Video below!

Disclaimer:

Any loss involving this trading tool is the sole responsibility of the User, and not the responsibility of the Creator of this trading tool.

Bid and Ask prices shown on the chart might be different than the actual Bid and Ask prices, so notification delay might occur ( see picture #2 ).

). Placing too many lines on a single chart may decrease computing performance.

Notification via Email and Telegram is not guaranteed to be always successful due to the usage of external services, it is recommended to always activate MT4 Mobile App Notification option.

This tool is subject to limitations of the provider used by it (for example, there is a limitation on the number of messages that can be sent by MT4 notification which is 1 message per 0.5 second and 10 messages per minute).











