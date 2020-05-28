Super Custom Indicator

Super Custom Indicator allows you to design trading signals on your own without coding knowledge. You just need to input the trading rules and it will scan multiple symbols at multiple time frames to find the signals for you in real-time as well as in history chart. Real-time signals will be sent to your mobile and email also.

The indicator can calculate and analyze every technical indicators, even custom indicators, with complex operations to give the signal exactly.

Normally, it is hard for you to monitor signals of few symbols on few time frames at the same time. But now, you only need one chart with this indicator. It will monitor everything for you with just a neat table. This will save your time and effort in trading.

Furthermore, with this indicator you can test quickly every strategies you find and know if it's good or not just in minutes.


Input Setting Parameters

  • Common Settings: This is where to setup the parameters for symbols and time frames.

    • Symbol List: List of all symbols that you want to find the signal with. The symbols can be separated by comma (,) or semicolon (;). If you leave it blank, the indicator will take the symbol of current chart.

    • Time Frames List: List of all time frames that you want to find the signal with. The time frames can be separated by coma (,) or semicolon (;). If you leave it blank, the indicator will take the current time frame of current chart.

  • Signal Conditions/Rules: This is where to setup the trading conditions/rules for your strategy. You can add up to 10 different conditions/rules for Buy and Sell signals. Please note that the default signal condition is just an example, it's not necessary that it's a winning signal.

    • Related operation between Buy/Sell conditions: You can combine conditions by a related operation, either AND or OR.

    • Conditions: This is the most important part of this indicator. It determines how the signals will be shown. You must write your strategy's entry conditions/rules here. Elements in the conditions can be value of any technical indicator, candlestick/bar's price or any number. They must be written strictly follow the syntax format, which is instructed in the manual guide attached in the comment section.

  • Bar & Indicators Settings/Examples: This is where to setup the parameters applied for technical indicators. You can find every built-in technical indicators and even custom indicator here. There are examples of how to call the bars/indicators in the signal condition.

    • Bar/Candle Stick Price: Call the price of an element of a bar/candlestick at a specific shift on the chart.

      • Open Price: Bar(O,x).
      • Close Price: Bar(C,x).
      • High Price (Upper shadow/wick): Bar(H,x).
      • Low Price (Lower shadow/wick): Bar(L,x).

      In which, x is the bar-shift backward from the current bar. Current bar shift is 0.

    • Moving Average (MA): Call the moving average price at a specific bar on the chart. You can call up to 3 different MAs in case there are multiple MAs in your strategy. Example: MA1(x), MA2(x), MA3(x).

    • ...: (See more indicator instructions in the manual guide posted in comment area).

  • AlertSettings: This is where to setup the alert options when a signal appear.

  • InterfaceSettings: This is where to setup the interface options for the indicator, such as font size, color of arrows, color of table, size of table, etc...


Usage

After installed the indicator on your chart, it will show up in a separated window. The top-row of the table will show all listed symbols and the left side-column will show all listed time frames.

If there is any Buy/Sell signal that meet the defined conditions at the moment (current bar), it will show an Up/Down arrow at the corresponding cell of the table.

You can click to any cell to jump to corresponding symbol and time frame.

At the same time, you can check all history signals of the symbol on current timeframe of the current chart. The open price of the candle that the arrow appear is where the signal confirmed.


To Users

Please contact me if you need any help in writing your strategy. All ideas about good signals are welcome to share here.

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一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Indicators
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
Gold Scalper Indicator
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
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GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
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