My Money Manager

5

My Money Manager like a risk controller, which places your trades with the exact volume that meets your desired stop loss risk percentage.

It can also help you to preview your EP/SL/TP levels before placing an order by dragging these levels directly on a chart, and keep reporting about them during the position opening.

With this tool, you will feel more comfortable when deciding to open orders, as well as forecasting your profit/loss with your orders. Placing orders is a very precise and professional work now.

This tool is the money manager part that split from Auto Trade Driver.

Reference: If you need more comprehensive version, please search for "Auto Trade Driver" in market place.

Highlight Features

  • Calculate exactly the volume that meets your desired stop loss risk (% of balance), including the commission fee charged by a broker.
  • Allow drag-and-drop EP/SL/TP level directly on chart to preview before placing orders.
  • Provide one-click-trading for all types of orders.
  • Keep reporting about estimated SL/TP levels when an order is opening.
  • Real-time control panel.
  • Restore previous settings after shutdown or power-off.


Setting Parameters

  • Commission Setting (Menu): Set how your broker charges commission per lot traded. This factor is important to calculate the required volume that meets your stop loss risk.
    • Commission Type: This is how your broker charges commission. It is "Account currency" if commission is charged on account currency unit, and "Base currency" if commission is charged on base currency of a trading pair.
    • Commission Per Lot: The amount of currency units charged as commission for a round turn standard lot. If your broker/account type does not charge commission, just leave this value as zero.
  • Stoploss Risk: The risk percentage that you accept to lose if stop loss occurs.
  • Est. Loss+Commission: The total loss you will incur at stop loss point. This total loss amount includes order's loss and order's commission.
  • Order Type: Choose the order type that you want to take place.
  • Order Comment: Note for your order as regular MT4 order's comment.
  • Magic Number: You can enter a custom magic number to identify your order for further use.
  • Set SL/TP By: Choose how to set Stop loss/Take profit point. It is "Price" if you want to set SL/TP by a certain price value, "Distance" if you want to set them by a distance from the entry point.
  • Adjustment Step: Increase/Decrease space of the price adjustment when using Increase/Decrease arrow button.
  • Stoploss/Takeprofit/Distance: Value to determine the Stop loss/Take profit point. Setting Stop loss point is mandatory to calculate appropriate volume (you may remove Stop loss later if you want, but need to enter a value to calculate volume and place order). Leave Take profit as zero means setting an order without take profit.
  • Order Dragging feature: When you are setting EP/SL/TP on the control panel, you will also see that there are horizontal lines with corresponding levels on the chart. You can select those lines and drag them to adjust order EP/SL/TP. Due to these levels, order type will be auto selected.

Support

  • For further assistance, please contact me via Skype: autofxpro
      Reviews 7
      msfxe
      44
      msfxe 2017.08.11 11:23 
       

      Amazing script, well worth the price tag. Have always looked for a simple terminal that would allow me to place my trades based off risk %, pips, include commissions, risk-to-reward, balance, etc. Recommend this to anyone who wants to increase their money management skills and efficiency as a trader.

      Brian Smith
      1319
      Brian Smith 2017.01.16 01:59 
       

      Amazing product. This actually helps me gauge my total risk return prior to executing a trade. This way If I choose to not use a S/L in my trade signals I can know exactly what the drawdown risk will be.

      Tobias Domeier
      271
      Tobias Domeier 2017.01.10 05:48 
       

      Perfect

