Notify To Telegram
- Utilities
-
- Version: 3.13
- Updated: 26 August 2024
- Activations: 10
Notify To Telegram MT4 Expert Advisor will send notifications via Telegram when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 4 account.
- Send message to person, channel or group chat.
- Easy to customize message.
- Support custom message for all languages.
- Support full Emoji.
Parameters:
- Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.
- Telegram Chat ID - input your Telegram user ID, group / channel ID
- Magic number filter - default all, or input magic number to notify with comma, like: 111,222,333.
- Symbol filter - default all, or input symbol to notify with comma like: EURUSD,USDJPY.
How to setup and guide:
- Telegram API not work with Windows 7 or lower.
- all details here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746123
Excellent software and phenomenal support. I am very happy with this software, it's works perfectly. I highly recommend it to others :)