Forex Night Trader MT5

This robot works hard silently and trades while you are sleeping. That is why it is called Forex Night Trader.

The Forex Night Trader only trades when the market has low volatility at night, so it is not affected by sharp price swings on the market. This robot can trade multiple pairs at the same time on a single chart.

It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99.9% quality. Its backtest passed the hardest periods of the market over 6 years (from 2010).





Features

Fully automated trading.

Smart signal detection system.

Smart exit strategy.

Advanced price and timing analysis to make a decision.

Less affected by price swings or news releases.

Trade multiple pairs at the same time on a single chart.





Requirements

5-digit brokers.

This EA is designed to work best on ECN/STP brokers having low spread and commission.

Min. account leverage is 1:100. Recommended from 1:300 or above.

Min. deposit: as low as $100.

MT5 opened and connected to broker server 24/7.





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