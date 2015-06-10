Binary Options Trade Pad
- Utilities
- Vu Trung Kien
- Version: 1.23
- Updated: 30 July 2024
- Activations: 10
Binary Options Trading Pad is a very useful tool for trading binary options on the MT4 platform. No need to setup plugins outside MT4 anymore. This is a simple and convenient panel right on MT4 chart.
Demo: For testing purpose, please download the free demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/9981
Features
- One-click trading buttons on the panel.
- Trade multi-binary option symbols in one panel.
- Auto recognize all binary options symbols.
- Show order flow with expiration progress.
- Monitor order flow directly on the chart.
- Ability to work with most binary options brokers (if your broker is not supported yet, please inform us and we will add it).
- Ability to minimize the panel to save the chart space.
Requirement: It only works with brokers supporting binary options.
Excellent in all operating, functionality improvement by 1000%.
Thank you very much for the work.