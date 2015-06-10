Binary Options Trade Pad

5

Binary Options Trading Pad is a very useful tool for trading binary options on the MT4 platform. No need to setup plugins outside MT4 anymore. This is a simple and convenient panel right on MT4 chart.

Demo: For testing purpose, please download the free demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/9981

Features

  • One-click trading buttons on the panel.
  • Trade multi-binary option symbols in one panel.
  • Auto recognize all binary options symbols.
  • Show order flow with expiration progress.
  • Monitor order flow directly on the chart.
  • Ability to work with most binary options brokers (if your broker is not supported yet, please inform us and we will add it).
  • Ability to minimize the panel to save the chart space.

Requirement: It only works with brokers supporting binary options.

Reviews 1
ChFl
94
ChFl 2015.09.08 16:13 
 

Excellent in all operating, functionality improvement by 1000%.

Thank you very much for the work.

