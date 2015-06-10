Binary Options Trade Pad

Binary Options Trading Pad is a very useful tool for trading binary options on the MT4 platform. No need to setup plugins outside MT4 anymore. This is a simple and convenient panel right on MT4 chart.

Demo: For testing purpose, please download the free demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/9981

Features



One-click trading buttons on the panel.

Trade multi-binary option symbols in one panel.

Auto recognize all binary options symbols.

Show order flow with expiration progress.

Monitor order flow directly on the chart.



Ability to work with most binary options brokers (if your broker is not supported yet, please inform us and we will add it).

Ability to minimize the panel to save the chart space.

Requirement: It only works with brokers supporting binary options.

