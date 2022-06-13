Partial Close MT4

This is a very simple, and easy-to-use Trade Manager with features like Auto Partial Close, Auto Stop-loss, Breakeven.





EA closes a profitable position in partial closes when the price moves first in the direction of profits, and then comes back.

EA monitors the position. If the price moves in the direction of profits, then ea establish the first level of rollback price at a distance. If the price continues to move in the direction of profits, this level of profit continues modifying this level of rollback. If the price goes back a specified number of points, then the ea Closes a part of a position. EA sets the next price level at which the next part of the position will be closed. EA includes TrailingStop of stoploss when part of the position was closed. EA continues to work as long as the whole position will be closed.

The EA have 3 levels for Partial takeprofit that trigger when profit reach TP Value in pips