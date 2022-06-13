Partial Close MT4

This is a very simple, and easy-to-use Trade Manager with features like Auto Partial Close, Auto Stop-loss, Breakeven.


EA  closes a profitable position in partial closes when the price moves first in the direction of profits, and then comes back.

  1. EA monitors the position.
  2. If the price moves in the direction of profits, then ea establish the first level of rollback price at a distance.
  3. If the price continues to move in the direction of profits, this level of profit continues modifying this level of rollback. 
  4. If the price goes back a specified number of points, then the ea Closes a part of a position.
  5. EA sets the next price level at which the next part of the position will be closed.
  6. EA includes TrailingStop of stoploss when part of the position was closed. 
  7. EA continues to work as long as the whole position will be closed. 

The EA have 3 levels for Partial takeprofit that trigger when profit reach TP Value in pips 

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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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The Belkhayate center of gravity indicator is best used to confirm major turning points, and distinguish price extremes. Generally if price reaches the upper or lower levels one should expect a turn around coming soon, or at least a pull back towards the centre line if there is a strong trend. The upper and lower levels are red and green lines. Our indicator use the same parameters as the well known trader M.Mostafa Belkhayate the inventor of the indicator, allow the use of buffers for your EA a
Belkhayate Gravity Center MT4 Custom
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Belkhayate Gravity Center MT4 The Belkhayate center of gravity indicator is best used to confirm major turning points, and distinguish price extremes. Generally if price reaches the upper or lower levels one should expect a turn around coming soon, or at least a pull back towards the centre line if there is a strong trend. The upper and lower levels are red and green lines. Our indicator use the same parameters as the well known trader M.Mostafa Belkhayate the inventor of the indicator, allow th
TheStrat
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Rob Smith's is a trading method developed over a 30 year career in the market. TheSTRAT is a multi-timeframe strategy that has three major components: Inside Bars - Inside Bars occur when the current candle falls completely within the prior candle. Directional Bars - Directional Bars occur when the current candle takes out one side of the prior candle. Outside Bars - Outside Bars occur when the current candle takes out both sides of the prior candle. #thestrat
The Turtle Trading System
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This trend following system was designed by   Dennis Gartman   and   Bill Eckhart , and relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. This trend following system was taught to a group of average and normal individuals, and almost everyone turned into a profitable trader. The main rule is   "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)" . Examples
Fair Value Gap Indicator MT4
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
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Are you searching for a tool that can uncover hidden market imbalances and guide your trading decisions? Look no further than the Fair Value Gap Indicator. This powerful tool acts as a magnet, pulling the price back to its starting point before making a move. By identifying these gaps on charts, you can take advantage of bearish bias trades and predict potential future price movements with greater accuracy. Created by a three-candle sequence, the Fair Value Gap Indicator is suitable for both bul
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The strategy: EA strategy is inspired from a profitable strategy of Mr Rob Hoffman (One of the best traders in the world with multiple prizes on manual trading) . 1.Entry: The EA search for IRB bars (Inventory retracement bar), and place sell pending order or buy pending order according to the trend confirmed by the calculation of a 20 EMA slope degree. We believe that most of IRB Bar are caused by huge institutions (Hedge funds …), so the idea is to take benefits from their very profitable robo
Belkhayate Gravity Center
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The Belkhayate center of gravity indicator is best used to confirm major turning points, and distinguish price extremes. Generally if price reaches the upper or lower levels one should expect a turn around coming soon, or at least a pull back towards the centre line if there is a strong trend. The upper and lower levels are red and green lines. Our indicator use the same parameters as the well known trader M.Mostafa Belkhayate the inventor of the indicator, allow the use of buffers for your EA a
IRB Scalper Original
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IRB Scalper Original The Original version of IRB Scalper Pro (V3.0) The strategy: EA strategy is inspired from a profitable strategy of Mr Rob Hoffman (One of the best traders in the world with multiple prizes on manual trading) . 1.Entry: The EA search for IRB bars (Inventory retracement bar), and place sell pending order or buy pending order according to the trend confirmed by the calculation of a 20 EMA slope degree. We believe that most of IRB Bar are caused by huge institutions (Hedge funds
Belkhayate Gravity Center MT5 Custom
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Indicators
Belkhayate Gravity Center MT5 Custom The Belkhayate center of gravity indicator is best used to confirm major turning points, and distinguish price extremes. Generally if price reaches the upper or lower levels one should expect a turn around coming soon, or at least a pull back towards the centre line if there is a strong trend. The upper and lower levels are red and green lines. Our indicator use the same parameters as the well known trader M.Mostafa Belkhayate the inventor of the indicator
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