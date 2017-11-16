Close at time

5

Close at time is a very useful EA to close specific positions at specific time.

It also provides additional condition to setup.

  • Close specific positions at time.
  • Close specific positions which currently profits.
  • Close specific long positions only.
  • Close specific short positions only.
  • Close specific pending orders.

It is useful to support your trading strategies.


Parameters description

  • magic: Target magic number to close.
  • close_time_hr: Hour to close. (MetaTrader 4 terminal time)
  • close_time_min: Minute to close. (MetaTrader 4 terminal time)
  • close_long: Close long positions. (Available options: Yes/ No)
  • close_short: Close short positions. (Available options: Yes/ No)
  • close_profit_only: Close profit positions only. (Available options: Yes/ No)
  • manage_current_symbol_only: Only manage the orders which have the same symbol name with the attached chart.(Available options: Yes/ No)
  • include_pending_orders: Close pending orders.(Available options: Yes/ No)
Reviews 5
1947
98
1947 2025.05.30 00:59 
 

simple and excellent!

Paolo Macchi
457
Paolo Macchi 2023.01.15 21:27 
 

Simple, effective. Easy to use.

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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LevelUP
Yaotang Liu
3.67 (3)
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LevelUP is a fully automated Expert Advisor trading robot. It applies cutting edge "Key level Break Out" strategy. Slippage and trade execution delay can’t be avoided for breakout trading system. However, LevelUP applies pending orders instead of market orders to improve those issues. Also, LevelUP implements algorithms for limiting its trading hours and you may specify the most effective trading hours based on your optimization. And there is trailing stop system to secure accumulated profits. W
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1947 2025.05.30 00:59 
 

simple and excellent!

Paolo Macchi
457
Paolo Macchi 2023.01.15 21:27 
 

Simple, effective. Easy to use.

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.16 10:39 
 

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Yen Hao Su
270
Yen Hao Su 2017.12.19 14:45 
 

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Yongqiang Chao
422
Yongqiang Chao 2017.11.23 16:10 
 

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