Binary Options Copier Local
- Utilities
- Vu Trung Kien
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 30 July 2024
- Activations: 10
Binary Options Copier Local is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts on the same computer.
With this copier, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All binary options trades will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay.
Demo: Demo version for testing can be downloaded at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10047
Reference: If you need to copy between different computers over Internet, please check Binary Options Copier Remote at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10046
Features
- Switch between Provider or Receiver role within one tool.
- Support multi-providers & multi-receiver by advanced manage list.
- Each account can act as both Provider and Receiver, so accounts can copy to each other in 2 ways transmission. This is like a trade sharing network.
- Receiver's account can still trade manually or use other EAs without any conflict.
- Auto recognize and synchronize binary options symbols between brokers.
- Allows special symbols setup (i.e.: EURUSDbo--> EURUSDbi, etc.,).
- Multi lot size setting options.
- Allows to filter which type of orders will be copied.
- Allows inverted copying.
- Restore previous settings and status after terminal turn-off or power shutdown.
- Real-time control panel.
- Easy usage and friendly interface.
Usage
- Install the copier to any chart of Provider's MetaTrader 4 terminal and choose the role as "Provider", then Enable it.
- Install the copier to any chart of Receiver's MetaTrader 4 terminal and choose the role as "Receiver", add the Provider's account number to the allowed list.
Settings and Parameters
- Choose your role: Choose your role for the current account. It can be either Provider (copy source) or Receiver (copy destination).
- Provider List: Manage providers that you want to copy trades from.
- Max. slippage: Maximum accepted slippage to copy trades. Price might be different between brokers, so if the current price of the receiver's account exceed max. slippage distance compared to entry price of provider's account, the trade will not be copied. This is useful to prevent unwanted slippage of copied trades, specially during high volatility (news releases).
- Open trade timeout: Maximum waiting time that trades can be still copied from provider to receiver. If this trade timeout is exceeded from provider's trade open time, trade will not be copied. This is useful to prevent copying outdated trades if receiver's account/terminal is shutdown for a while. For example: Trade timeout is 60 seconds means if receiver's is disconnected while provider open an order, then receiver's terminal connect again within 60s and order will be copied, but if it's later than 60s the order will be ignored.
- Set lotsize by: Choose how the trade volume on receiver's account will be set. There are 4 options:
- Fixed lotsize: Every trades on receiver's account will be set with a fixed lotsize regardless of provider's lotsize or receiver's balance.
- Scaled with provider's balance: Receiver's lotsize will be scaled with Provider's base on their balance. Example: Provider trades 0.5 lot with 1000$ --> Receiver with 2000$ will trade 1.0 lot.
- Multiply with provider's volume: Receiver's lotsize will be multiplied by a factor with Provider's lotsize.
- Ratio with receiver's balance: Receiver's lotsize will be calculated based on a ratio factor of its own account balance. For example: Set 0.1 lot for each 1000$ balance, then it will trade 0.2 lot for 2000$ balance, 0.05 lot with 500$ balance.
- Max. lotsize: Maximum allowed lotsize to open trade. This will prevent your account from open unanticipated over lotsize that may lead to unwanted drawdown.
- Order filter: Select which types of orders will be copied. Filter is for both provider and receiver, but provider's choice is priority. There are multi-options:
- CALL orders: CALL orders will be copied.
- PUT orders: PUT orders will be copied.
- Custom pair: Only trade of custom pair will be sent/received (combine with order types above).
- Inverted copy: All filtered trades will be inverted when come to/from receiver/provider: CALL<-->PUT.