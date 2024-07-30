Binary Options Copier Local is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts on the same computer.

With this copier, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All binary options trades will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay.

Demo: Demo version for testing can be downloaded at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10047 Reference: If you need to copy between different computers over Internet, please check Binary Options Copier Remote at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10046





Features

Switch between Provider or Receiver role within one tool.

Support multi-providers & multi-receiver by advanced manage list.

Each account can act as both Provider and Receiver, so accounts can copy to each other in 2 ways transmission. This is like a trade sharing network.

Receiver's account can still trade manually or use other EAs without any conflict.

Auto recognize and synchronize binary options symbols between brokers.

Allows special symbols setup (i.e.: EURUSDbo--> EURUSDbi, etc.,).

Multi lot size setting options.

Allows to filter which type of orders will be copied.

Allows inverted copying.

Restore previous settings and status after terminal turn-off or power shutdown.

Real-time control panel.

Easy usage and friendly interface.





Usage

Install the copier to any chart of Provider's MetaTrader 4 terminal and choose the role as "Provider", then Enable it.

Install the copier to any chart of Receiver's MetaTrader 4 terminal and choose the role as "Receiver", add the Provider's account number to the allowed list.





Settings and Parameters