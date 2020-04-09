JRFX Trade Manager

  • Utilities
  • Jozsef Regenye
    Jozsef Regenye

    Jozsef Regenye

    My name is Jozsef, a Europe-based discretionary trader with over 14 years of market experience. I developed my trading methodology independently, focusing on disciplined execution, structured risk control, and long-term sustainability rather than short-term speculation.
    1 topic 2 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

JRFX Trade Manager

 

This product is a must have tool for every trader even if you trade manually or follow any signal providers via Telegram.

You can set maximum 10 Take Profit levels and also you can choose the lot size what you wish to close as partial close at any Take Profit levels.

At Take Profit 1 the EA will move SL to BE + X pips which is specified by you.

At the next Take Profit levels you can set where you want the EA to move your Stoploss.


Settings

  • Stoploss (Pips)

  • TakeProfit1 - TakeProfit10 --> Your Take Profit levels,

  • CloseLot1 - CloseLot9 --> The lot size to close at Take Profit levels,
    For example: If you open a trade with 0.10 lot size and you set CloseLot1 to 0.05 then the EA will close 0.05 lot when the price hits TakeProfit1

  • BreakEven --> The profit to lock when price hits TakeProfit1
    For example: If you set it to 5 then the EA will move your SL to BreakEven plus 5 pips if the price hits TakeProfit1
  • MoveSL2 -MoveSL9 --> StopLoss moving
    For example: If you set MoveSL2 to TP1 then the EA will move your StopLoss to TP1 if the price hits TP2 level

  • Magic number: Enter your magic number here.

  • HiddenTPSL:
    false: broker can see your TP and SL levels,
    true: TP and SL levels are hidden from the broker.

  • AlertTPSL: push notification if any TP or SL level is reached.

 

Enjoy!

JRFX



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This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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