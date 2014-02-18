AccountQuickReport 4
- Utilities
- Andrej Nikitin
- Version: 1.25
- Updated: 22 August 2020
- Activations: 5
The script creates account summary report in a separate window.
The report can be created for all deals and for deals on selected financial instruments.
It is possible to specify a time interval of calculation and save report to an htm file.
Script inputs
- report starting date - initial report generation date.
- symbols selection for report - select a method of choosing tools for a report generation.
- allSymbol - report is generated for deals performed on all symbols.
- onlyCurrentSymbol - report is generated for deals on the current symbol.
- excludingCurrentSymbol - report is generated for deals performed on all symbols except the current one.
- magic number selection for report - report is generated for deals having a certain magic number.
- create htm-file - create a report htm file.
- hide name and account number - hide an account number and its owner's name
Gracias, es muy agradable a la vista, y por supuesto, muy útil