AccountQuickReport 4

The script creates account summary report in a separate window.

The report can be created for all deals and for deals on selected financial instruments.

It is possible to specify a time interval of calculation and save report to an htm file.


Script inputs

  • report starting date - initial report generation date.
  • symbols selection for report - select a method of choosing tools for a report generation.
    • allSymbol - report is generated for deals performed on all symbols.
    • onlyCurrentSymbol - report is generated for deals on the current symbol.
    • excludingCurrentSymbol - report is generated for deals performed on all symbols except the current one.
  • magic number selection for report - report is generated for deals having a certain magic number.
  • create htm-file - create a report htm file.
  • hide name and account number - hide an account number and its owner's name
Reviews 1
Enrique Enguix
118956
Enrique Enguix 2022.09.16 19:50 
 

Gracias, es muy agradable a la vista, y por supuesto, muy útil

