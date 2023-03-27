Boom William
- Indicators
-
Danni JumenaI'm an Indicators Trader but not scalper, sometimes seeing the chart pattern also.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This Indicator will notified you when time to entry into the market, build with double william percent range strategy.
--> Buy Notification will flag with the blue arrow
--> Sell Notification will flag with the red arrow
After Flag Appear, the market usually explode but carefully you must performs double check because weakness of this indicator when in the end of the trend