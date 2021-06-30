Virtual Assistant MINI

VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!

Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit by converting them to virtual SL/TP (with support for TRAILING)

Convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker!



Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period)

!!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order execution! Best works with VPS! Developed with ECN accounts.





I additionally offer more complex version of this assistant with many more features: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68974

Features:

· Virtual SL&TP, Virtual Trailing STOP

· Auto set virtual SL,TP on all new trades

· Auto convert new trade to virtual SL,TP

· Ignore all orders from other EAs

· Save all VTStops when offline and continue trialing after restart

· Works for all charts and currencies (if you find exception msg me)

Input:

· Stop Loss point value for VSL

· Take Profit point value for VTP

· Trailing_Take_Profit point value for trailing stop, so when your order hits TP, it wont close, but TP is moved by TTP value, and SL is set to old TP value.

· Autoconvert TRUE converts every new order to virtual tp and sl, when you don’t want to have same TP and SL for all orders, set your requested values when creating order and VA will use these values as new virtual exits.



· Maximum slippage (ECN accounts don't use this because of 'Market Execution')



