Virtual Assistant MINI

Virtual Assistant MINI

 

VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!

 

Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit by converting them to virtual SL/TP (with support for TRAILING)

Convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker!

Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period)

!!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order execution! Best works with VPS! Developed with ECN accounts. 


I additionally offer more complex version of this assistant with many more features: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68974

Features:

·         Virtual SL&TP, Virtual Trailing STOP

·         Auto set virtual SL,TP  on all new trades

·         Auto convert new trade to virtual SL,TP

·         Ignore all orders from other EAs

·         Save all VTStops when offline and continue trialing after restart

·         Works for all charts and currencies (if you find exception msg me)

Input:

·         Stop Loss                       point value for VSL

·         Take Profit                     point value for VTP

·         Trailing_Take_Profit       point value for trailing stop, so when your order hits TP, it wont close, but TP is moved by TTP value, and SL is set to old TP value.

·         Autoconvert TRUE          converts every new order to virtual tp and sl, when you don’t want to have same TP and SL for all orders, set your requested values when creating order and VA will use these values as new virtual exits.

·         Maximum slippage   (ECN accounts don't use this because of 'Market Execution')












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Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
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Vladislav Andruschenko
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Tola Moses Hector
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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
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4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! (this version is converted from MT4) Features: start trade with   calculated lot   based on   % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on
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Chart Notes = MULTI LINE TEXT INPUT ON CHART FOR MT5 is finally here! # sticky notes This indicator is a powerful text editor for placing notes on chart, similarly like the feature on Tradingview. There are 2 types of messages: anchored (on screen ) and free (on chart).  1. Anchored = stays on the same place on screen (x point, y point) -this text can be EDITED on click (first line is for dragging the message around- this line is edited via right clicking- >properties) -move the messages by dra
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Good old UT BOT converted from TradingView script by ' QuantNomad ', initially by ' Yo_adriiiiaan ' and ' HPotter ' - so you can bet this is powerful tool. If you know, you know. This is top of the line, while keeping it really simple. Main function: trend identification with trend switch points , created by EMA(source) and ATR -source is CLOSE PRICE with option to use HEIKEN ASHI chart instead, for this you need "Heiken Ashi" indicator - its available as free download by MetaQuotes One of th
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