KFX Dashboard EA

** Automatically Adds to your existing trades that you open **

KFX Dashboard EA monitors Price Action using Candle Direction + Moving Average on Multiple currency pairs (selected by you) and on Multiple Timeframes (selected by you). The dashboard also reveals Currency Strength of pairs based on your Moving Average selection. KFX Dashboard EA option to set Stop Loss(SL) and Take Profit(TP) based on your selected Timeframe and ATR / Points settings. Trailing stop by ATR / Points also available (selected by you).

How does EA add to Existing Trades work?

KFX Dashboard EA monitors and opens more trades trades based on your setting options whether with a Magic Number or without.

FEATURES

- Add to Existing Trades.

       - Number of Trades to Add.

       - Hold in Seconds.

       - Lot Size(% of Leverage).

- Stop Loss(SL) and Take Profit(TP) ATR / Points.

- Trailing Stop: ATR / Points.

- Basket Close by:

       - Cash Amount(Symbol).

       - Cash Amount(% gain of Account).

- Price Action: Candle Direction + Moving Averages.

- Multiple Symbols and Multiple Timeframes.

- Currency Strength Analysis.

- Monitors Open Trades: Currency Amount + Pips.

- Symbol button(click) change chart.

- Show/Hide Dashboard.

+ KFX Dashboard: Price Action + Strength + Trade Monitoring.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89625

+ Shows Buy / Sell Signals of KFX RSI.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88241

 

Compliments TRENDS, CURRENCY STRENGTH, BRREAKOUTS... strategies.

** Comment / Review with request for Manual **


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Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
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Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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