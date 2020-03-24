Guard channel

This is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor. A user draws a support or a resistance line in the form of a horizontal line or a trendline on a chart. A command in the format of UP|DN_xxxx:yyyy is specified in the line name; the Expert Advisor understands it as a signal to buy or sell setting a stop loss and a take profit.

EA settings include a parameter with a lot size and a value for moving stop loss to breakeven. If stop loss = 0, the EA does not use breakeven. If this parameter is greater than zero, then when a position moves to profit equal to the parameter (in points), stop loss is moved to breakeven. Positions are closed either by SL, TP or manually.

Example:

You draw a trendline on a chart. МТ4 calls it Trendline 53503. If you believe that the price should rollback from this line, then add the command UP_xxxx:yyyy in the line name, where:

  • UP is a command to buy, DN is a command to sell;
  • xxxx is the stop loss value in points;
  • yyyy is the take profit value in points.

I.e. in this example, a stop loss should be set at 300 pips from the current price, and a possible profit can be equal to 1200 points, so the name of the trend line is like this: Trendline 53503 UP_0300:1200. The Expert Advisor will be watching the price based on this command. Once the price crosses the trendline upwards, the EA will open a buy deal with the preset stop loss (300 points) and take profit (1,200 points).

A buy deal opens when the following conditions are met:

  1. There are no open buy deals for this symbol that have been opened by this EA (checked by Magic).
  2. There is an open buy deal on this symbol, which has been opened by the EA (checked by Magic) and its stop loss is above its opening price, i.e. its stop loss provides a guaranteed profit.

For a reverse situation - to form a sell deal - a command in the line deal should be as follows: Trendline 53503 DN_0300:1200. In this case, the EA will wait until the trendline is crossed downwards. When this situation occurs, a sell deal will be opened.

The deal will be opened under the following conditions:

  1. There are no open sell deals for this symbol that have been opened by this EA (checked by Magic).
  2. There is an open sell deal on this symbol, which has been opened by the EA (checked by Magic), and its stop loss is below its opening price, i.e. its stop loss provides a guaranteed profit.

Important: keep the command form UP_xxxx:yyyy and DN_xxxx:yyyy. If the stop loss value is two-digit (e.g. 20 points), then you should add two zeros in the command, like this: UP_0020:0100.

Recommended products
Spread Record
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
This utility allows to record the spread value to the file, which is equal to or greater than the value specified in the settings, at the specified time. The utility also displays useful information on the symbol's chart: current spread value in points, name of account holder, name of trading server, leverage, the size of the swap for buy orders, the size of the swap for sell orders, day of the week for accruing triple swap, the size of a point in the quote currency, the minimum allowed level of
Stoploss Supporter
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool monitors your current Expert Advisors and manages stop losses and take profits. You can customize which EAs and/or which currencies to monitor. It is primarily meant for EAs that you feel manage stop losses and/or take profits poorly. If you want this tool to be able to monitor manual trades, please use '0' (zero) as the magic number. Supports hidden stoploss and take profit Supports ATR-calculated dynamic stoploss Supports Breakeven for individual trades Supports Trailing stop Lower r
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilities
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Basket EA MT4 is a powerful profit-harvesting tool and a comprehensive account protection system, all combined into a simple and easy-to-use solution. Its core purpose is to give you complete control over your trading account’s overall profit and loss by managing all open positions at the basket level, rather than individually. The EA offers a full range of basket-level features, including take profit, stop loss, break even, and trailing stop loss. These can be configured as a percentage of your
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilities
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
Indicator Values Panel
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
Trade History MT4 to Excel xls
Lorenzo Coletta
5 (2)
Utilities
Hello Traders! Version 3.0 of the script has been released!  What's new?  Thanks to your suggestions I have inserted these changes to the tool: 1 - Data input are now date picker, it will be easier and faster to set the data export period; 2 - A message box will check that there is not a file with the same name in your folder; 3 - Error message to check that data insert are correct. If you like this product, take a look to the FULL INTERFACE!   MT4 To Excel Interface This script is a very usefu
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Utilities
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
Partial Close MT4
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Utilities
This is a very simple, and easy-to-use Trade Manager with features like   Auto Partial Close, Auto Stop-loss, Breakeven. EA  closes a profitable position in partial closes when the price moves first in the direction of profits, and then comes back. EA monitors the position. If the price moves in the direction of profits, then ea establish the first level of rollback price at a distance. If the price continues to move in the direction of profits, this level of profit continues modifying this lev
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
TimeToBarEnd
Ilia Stavrov
Indicators
Indicator "Time to Bar End" (TimeToBarEnd) This technical indicator is designed to accurately track the time remaining until the current candle closes on the chart. It displays a countdown in minutes:seconds format, which is particularly useful for intraday traders and scalpers who need to know the exact closing time of the current candle. The indicator updates in real-time and offers flexible customization of its appearance. The settings include: choice of position from four chart corners, adj
FREE
Forex Price Alert HighLow on No of Candles 7 Pair
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator Overview: Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator, designed to provide real-time insights and alerts for major currency pairs. This custom-built tool displays key High and Low values over a chosen number of candles and time frame, ensuring you stay informed about critical price movements and trends. (The candles observed are from the 1st candle back - The amount of the chosen number of candles) Key Features: Real-Time High/Low Tracking : The indicator dynamica
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
Close MT4 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilities
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
RiskManager
Roman Zhitnik
5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor is a risk manager helping users to control their trading. In the settings, it is possible to specify the parameters at which the risk manager force closes the opened trades and closes the terminal as well, if it is needed to prevent opening trades on emotions, which do not correspond to the trading strategy. Risk Manager settings Check limit to close - check the equity limit Limit to close (account currency)   - equity limit that is checked when  Check limit to close is activ
TPSpro Risk Manager
Roman Podpora
3.67 (3)
Utilities
TPSpro Risk Manager       – is a unique system of professional risk control for traders of any level and any capital. Allows you to avoid losses in trading and serious mistakes in transactions. TPSpro Risk Manager is a must have for risk management and is primarily used by scalpers and day traders, but is successfully used by traders of any trading style. The panel has 3 columns, each of which contains useful information. The first column displays information about the account as of the beginn
Support Or Resistance Alert Broken MT4
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
Utilities
"Support or Resistance Alert Broken" is a simple and very intuitive tool that allows you to create or eliminate horizontal and trend supports and / or resistances with a simple click. When the support or resistance line is broken by the closing price at the end of the current candle, the "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" tool will send an alert with sound, as well as a notification to the MT4 or MT5 mobile application. This tool can send alerts from multiple pairs at the same time. Utility
Simple Automatic TP SL And BE
Michal Herda
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Program for automatic placement of stop loss and take profit orders. Values are calculated as points distance from open price. BreakEven option is also included. all options could be applied to BUY, SELL separately or together. Enter values ​​in points in the fields on the right side of the menu and press dedicated button to aplly your settings. If in doubt, The instruction is displayed in the tooltip.
FREE
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilities
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
UTrailingMini
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMini can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by v
Binary Lab Simulator
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
The "Binary Lab Simulator" is a tool designed for practicing and verifying trading strategies. This tool operates 24/7, including weekends and non-trading hours, and supports various expiration periods such as 30 seconds, 1 minute, and 3 minutes, creating an environment similar to real trading. It is compatible with external tools for analyzing entry results. Multiple templates can be saved easily, allowing for seamless testing from the online environment to the simulator. "Binary Lab Simulator"
Lot Size and Risk Calculator
Robert R Klemple
Utilities
RISK CALCULATOR We've all been there where you're not sure what lot size to enter.  This can be a hassle, especially if you're a scalper and you need to move fast.  This is a very simple and quick risk calculator that automatically puts in the the correct lot size for any market (including Gold, US30, etc... it doesn't matter). Simply drag it onto your chart in MT4 and place your trade.  I just remove it once the trade is placed and move onto the next trade. 1. Make sure you save it to Expert A
Hedge Trader
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Utilities
Hedge Trader is a panel that helps traders who use the hedging strategy in their trading. The panel style in simple and intuitive, and have the necessary shortcuts a fast trader would need for fast order execution. Features: - Auto double the lot after executing an order. The user only specifies the initial order, then the panel will automatically double the lot after an order execution. - Using basket for auto closing all orders on a predefined floating profit (with the possibility to turn it
Account Risk Analyser
Johannes Schoeman
Utilities
Account Risk Analyser, allows you to keep track of your account risk, risk exposure to individual pairs and risk on base currency pairs. Get notified when your risk on a base currency pair exceed a predetermined risk level. Get notified when your account exceed a predetermined risk level. Risk Analyser based on the NNFX methodology of not over leveraging on any base pairs. Parameter inputs Percentage risk trigger for Trade instruments Percentage risk trigger for Account Alerts Chart Alert Mail A
Ofir Email to Telegram MT4
Gad Benisty
Utilities
MQL Tool "Ofir Email to Telegram": Never Miss a Trading Alert Again! Tired of missing important alerts from your indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs)? Ofir Email to Telegram   is the solution you've been waiting for!   This revolutionary MQL tool automatically forwards all email alerts from your indicators and EAs directly to your Telegram account. Never again will you miss a trading opportunity or important notification! Here are just a few of the benefits of Ofir Email to Telegram: Quick and e
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
Utilities
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
Graphical Orders Manager
Dmitriy Falkov
5 (2)
Utilities
This is an irreplaceable assistant for manual trading providing maximum automation of daily routine calculations, convenient system of opening and maintaining trades and also their closure on reaching a specified adjustable level. The untility provides maximally clear and complete information on the current situation of each instrument separately and features the convenient trading panel as well as many additional functions in one program. The product works correctly with all instruments (Forex,
HF HistoryDisplay
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This indicator will display current logined mt4 account's orders information of current symbol chart. It also allow import some formated data: 1) MQL5 Signals History CSV file (*.csv) 2) MT4 Account History Statement file (*.htm -> *.txt) *[Next Version] Allow Import data form 'HF HistoryExporter (*.csv)' Sample Data of MQL5 Signals History File Time;Type;Volume;Symbol;Price;S/L;T/P;Time;Price;Commission;Swap;Profit;Comment 2023.12.20 23:00:02;Buy Limit;0.06;EURUSD;1.08994;1.06024;1.09464;202
Risk Manager Pro MT4
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro is a simple utility that calculates the necessary lots with the risk percentage and the pips of stop loss, before opening positions. The web calculators can be useful in some cases but they are not efficient to open operations in real time. In the trading days, there are few opportunities to open positions and when the opportunity arises, the seconds make the difference. This is not possible with conventional web calculators, since to calculate the size of an operation regarding
Order Selective Delete MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Order Selective Delete is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to delete simultaneously various pending orders.  General Description   The Order Selective Delete   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   three pending order features (symbol, magic   number   and type) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
More from author
Trade Informer HVZ
Alexandr Gershkevich
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade Informer HVZ   is a utility that allows you to display trading results (open and closed positions) using filters for trading instruments and Magic Numbers of Expert Advisors. The results are displayed as a horizontal or vertical table or as separate blocks. Full list of displayed parameters: List of analyzed instruments List of Magic Balance of open positions Result of closed positions for today The result of closed positions for the previous day The result of closed positions for the c
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review