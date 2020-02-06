Trade History Exporter

Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file.


Trade History Exporter:

- automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed

- allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard

- can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier

- calculates the Net Profit per trade


