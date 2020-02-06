Trade History Exporter
- Utilities
- Stefan Ferreira
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 6 February 2020
- Activations: 5
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file.
Trade History Exporter:
- automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed
- allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard
- can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier
- calculates the Net Profit per trade