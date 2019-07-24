Pip by Pip Trailing SL Manager

Install as an EXPERT ADVISOR for it to work. This product will not work in strategy tester because it requires trades to be opened first.  Therefore, the 1 month rental option for $10 is included for you to test the product. That is the lowest price allowed by the website.

The trailing stop loss (TSL) on MetaTrader 4 only works on set ranges. For example, if the TSL is set at 20 pips or 200 points, the trailing SL will move to sell/buy price only once 20 pips/200 points are gained. It does not allow the SL to move with each pip. It will then only move again once another 200 points/20 pips are gained.

This TSL manager works on a pip-by-pip basis.

This TSL EA/utility moves the stop loss continuously after every pip should the trade move in your direction. If the trade reverses, the SL remains at 20 pips from the maximum point reached on that trade. Using an example of 200 points/20 pips TSL, if the trade moves 5 pips in your direction and then reverses, the loss will be 15 pips and not 20 pips as with a static stop loss.

The advantage of using a continuous SL trailing is that average losses are minimized and winning trades are maximised with long-term use. By minimizing losses and letting gains run for as long as possible, profitability is maximized in the long term. This tool allows one to use such a tactic as part of your overall trading strategy. Do not give up after a few attempts as trading is based on probabilities and any trader has losses.

It is simple to use. Ensure that "Auto Trade" is active for this EA/utility to work. You can turn it on and off as you wish.


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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Trend Monster
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PLEASE NOTE THAT  LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test.  One of the better ways to trade is to analyse individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4.  This currency strength meter allows one to trade the strongest with the weakest currency.  The meter includes the curren
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PLEASE NOTE THAT  LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test.  One of the better ways to trade is to analyse individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4.  This currency strength meter allows one to trade the strongest with the weakest currency.  The meter includes the curren
Blue Raptor Oscillator
Rajiv Ishwar
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A two-lines crossover oscillator for market entry and exit. Use on M15 and above for better accuracy. Place indicator on a second chart with the same currency pair and expand for a better view. The indicator gives one a good idea of volatility, volume and trend. Works on any currency pair, yet extremely well on currency pairs with good daily PIP volatility such as GBPJPY, GBPNZD and exotic currency pairs. Use during major market sessions such as London and London-New York overlap for best result
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Rajiv Ishwar
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A breakout box that can set for the start of any of the major trading sessions - Hong Kong, London, London-New York overlap. Set the width of the breakout box in points (10 points=1 PIP) Use it to gauge if the currency pair you are trading in is in a channel or not. Trade once price breaks out from the box. Use with a volume and momentum indicator for best results. You may change the colour of the box to suit your individual preference and chart colour scheme.
Volatility and Strength meter for ZAR
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Indicators
PLEASE NOTE THAT  LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test.  One of the better ways to trade is to analyse individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4.  This currency strength meter allows one to trade the USDZAR, EURZAR, GBPZAR. Each currency (not pair) is measured consta
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PLEASE NOTE THAT  LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test.  One of the better ways to trade is to analyze individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4.  This currency strength meter allows one to trade the USDMXN or EURMXN. Each currency (not pair) is measured constantly ag
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PLEASE NOTE THAT  LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test. One of the better ways to trade is to analyse individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4.  This currency strength meter measures the strength of the ZAR using the most important ZAR pairs in the market, namely, A
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Indicators
PLEASE NOTE THAT  LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test.  One of the better ways to trade is to analyze individual instruments rather than in  pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4.  This volatility and strength meter allows one to trade the XAUUSD, XAUER or XAUAUD. Each instrument (not pair) is measured co
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