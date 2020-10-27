Trade History MT4 to Excel xls

5
  • Utilities
  • Lorenzo Coletta
    Lorenzo Coletta

    Lorenzo Coletta

    5 (2)
    Hello Guys. I am an Italian engineer with a passion for trading, and in particular for automatic trading. I love to write programs, scripts, expert advisors or indicators. I am an expert in the mql4 language but I am slowly starting to study the mql5 language as well.
    10 products 1 comment
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 13 November 2020
  • Activations: 5

Hello Traders! Version 3.0 of the script has been released! 

What's new? 

Thanks to your suggestions I have inserted these changes to the tool:

1 - Data input are now date picker, it will be easier and faster to set the data export period;

2 - A message box will check that there is not a file with the same name in your folder;

3 - Error message to check that data insert are correct.

If you like this product, take a look to the FULL INTERFACE! MT4 To Excel Interface

This script is a very useful tool to manage your trading activity in a more orderly and faster way. If as me, you have more than 50 EAs running simultaneously on his VPS, you know that is very difficult to check all the executed trades with the MT4.

This script is coded to export the history of your executed trades directly to Excel, so you can handle them more easily. 

The exportable parameters are completely manageable by the user. By default you can find the type of report that I use. Is up to you to find the one that best suits your needs and save it for future use. 

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SETTINGS:

Name of the file - Name of the excel file that will be created;

Export Cancelled Orders? - If you don't want to export the pending orders that were cancelled, set this flag to false;

Export Deposits/Withdrawals? - Set true to export the history of deposits and withdrawals

Export From / Export To - Set the period of trade you want to export (from date do date);

Export Format File - Choose between .csv or .txt;

Set Decimal Separator - Choose between "." or "," according to your excel's settings;

Set Delimiter Format - Set the delimiter according to your excel's settings;

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OUTPUT TO EXCEL:

You can choose between 17 parameters!

1 - Ticket

2 - Symbol

3 - Magic Number

4 - Order Comment

5 - Time Open

6 - Order Type

7 - Size

8 - Open Price

9 - Stop Loss

10 - Take Profit

11 - Time Close

12 - Price Close

13 - Commission

14 - Swap

15 - Profit

16 - Month

17 - Day of Week

User can choose which parameters to export in excel, it is not necessary to export them all. Also the order can be set by the script

***********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

Have fun! If you like this Script take a look to my other product:

Forex Graphical Interface v01: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55236

Moving Average Breakout EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55061

Bollinger Stochastic Reversal Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54076

Dynamic Level Volume Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54304

Reviews 3
Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.02.08 11:58 
 

Very good

Ἀριστοτέλης
61
Ἀριστοτέλης 2020.11.12 19:10 
 

This is pretty easy to use and exports all the data you need to track your trading. It allows you to export in text or CSV format. Lorenzo is also very responsive if you have problems. Thanks for a great product!

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Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.02.08 11:58 
 

Very good

MT4UserOne
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MT4UserOne 2021.01.04 07:06 
 

Excellent product

Ἀριστοτέλης
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Ἀριστοτέλης 2020.11.12 19:10 
 

This is pretty easy to use and exports all the data you need to track your trading. It allows you to export in text or CSV format. Lorenzo is also very responsive if you have problems. Thanks for a great product!

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