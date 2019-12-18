Chartball game full

This utility is a full game with a ball on a chart of a currency pair. The ball jumps along the line of the moving average, and it is controlled by arrows or the keys "w a s d". Try to keep the ball from falling out of bounds. There are several levels of difficulty, if at first it’s difficult, you can set a simple level, and when you train, increase difficulty. In this version, there are many more levels and there is an adversary who is chasing you.





When adding a game to a window with a chart, the Scale fix one to one property is set, this will affect the display of the current chart. Other windows (as well as advisers and indicators) will not be affected in any way. If after adding to the chart the ball or coin is not visible, try to reduce the chart (Zoom Out on the toolbar). For convenience, you can disable the display of the grid in the chart settings.



