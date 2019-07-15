Many Moving Averages MT5

Moving averages are very often used for analyzing currency pairs and trading. This Expert Advisor can analyze many moving averages at once and trade based on this. When the required number of moving averages signal a purchase, the adviser makes a purchase, if the indicators signal a sale, the advisor sells. Also, there is filtering spurious signals at low volatility based on the ADX indicator. In the settings of the adviser, you can set the required number of sliding ones, their period (the initial and the increment of each of the next moving average). In addition, there are many other settings. The adviser sets a stop loss to secure the transaction and does not use risky trading methods. It can trade at the same time as 1 transaction on each chart, or several at once.

Expert Advisor Input Parameters:

