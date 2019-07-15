Many Moving Averages MT5
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 26 July 2019
- Activations: 5
Moving averages are very often used for analyzing currency pairs and trading. This Expert Advisor can analyze many moving averages at once and trade based on this. When the required number of moving averages signal a purchase, the adviser makes a purchase, if the indicators signal a sale, the advisor sells. Also, there is filtering spurious signals at low volatility based on the ADX indicator. In the settings of the adviser, you can set the required number of sliding ones, their period (the initial and the increment of each of the next moving average). In addition, there are many other settings. The adviser sets a stop loss to secure the transaction and does not use risky trading methods. It can trade at the same time as 1 transaction on each chart, or several at once.
Expert Advisor Input Parameters:
- Lots - lot size (fixed if Percent = 0);
- Percent - percentage of cash to calculate the lot (0-100, 0 - do not use);
- MaxSpread - the maximum spread for opening a trade (for accounts with a floating spread, so that a trade is opened when the spread is not too large);
- Slippage - slippage (maximum permissible price deviation in points);
- StopLoss - stop loss (for 5-digit accounts, 10 will be equal to 100, you need to specify as for 4-digit ones);
- TakeProfit - take profit (for 5-digit accounts, 10 will be equal to 100, you need to specify as for 4-digit accounts);
- Magic - a unique identifier (it is necessary to do it differently, if several advisers are running in one terminal);
- PeriodMA - the period of the first indicator Moving averages;
- MethodMA - smoothing type for indicators Moving averages;
- AppliedPrice - pricing base of calculations for Moving Averages;
- CountMA - the number of indicators Moving averages;
- IncreasePeriodMA - increase in the period of each next Moving average indicator;
- MinNumSignals - the minimum number of signals from Moving averages indicators to open a transaction;
- OnlyOneDealOpen - only one transaction can be opened simultaneously by this advisor;
- HistoryHoursLater - history period for settlements when trading multiple transactions at the same time;
- OpenOrdersDelayBars - the delay between the opening of the next transaction (the number of bars that must pass before the opening of a new transaction);
- CloseDealsBeforeOpen - close previous open deals before opening a new one (in the opposite direction);
- StochasticKPeriod - averaging period (bars count) for the K line calculation Stochastic Oscillator (0 - disable Stochastic);
- StochasticDPeriod - averaging period (bars count) for the D line calculation Stochastic Oscillator;
- StochasticLevels - indicator levels (1-99);
- StochSignalMode - enable or disable the signal line of the Stochastic indicator;
- Stoch2Shift - shift the second indicator a few bars back (0 - do not use the second Stochastic);
- FilterADXPeriod - period indicator ADX for filtering volatility;
- MinAdxLevel - the minimum level of the ADX indicator;
- MaxAdxLevel - the maximum level of the ADX indicator;
- Trading start hour - hour to start trading (0-23);
- Trading end hour - hour of the end of trading (1-24);
- FastOptimizationParameter - parameter for quick optimization (0-10), in real trading it is better to use 0 or 1;
- DealsCommentary - a comment on opened deals;
- OrdersFilling - changing the way orders are executed (some brokers may not support all methods);
- ShowInfo - show information.
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