Simple Trade MT5

This EA is easy to use, it does not have too complicated settings and algorithms for performing trading operations. It’s not optimized for long, it may appeal to those who recently decided to engage in trading on the exchange with the help of advisers, or who do not want to understand the settings for a long time. The basis of his work is several indicators (moving average, RSI, stochastic, ATR). Despite its simplicity, it has a custom trailing stop function, which can reduce the risks for a deposit. Almost all parameters are available for optimization, thanks to this, you can configure it to work successfully on almost any currency pair and any timeframe.

Input parameters

