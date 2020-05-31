My Trade History PRO

5

CURRENTLY 20% OFF !!

Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

Review your trades is the first step to a successful trader.

  1. Successful traders have a habit of regularly reviewing their trading performance.
  2. This tool will help you to do just that.
  3. The review process will be most effective with this tool to track your trading.
  4. Analyse your manual trades or the trades of your EA.

    Use the 3 general view. To switch between just click on the button.

    1. Closed Trades
    2. Open Trades
    3. Close+Open Trades

    All trades will be listed for each symbol. To go to another symbol just click on the symbols name button.

    Use Alert for newly opened and closing trades. Very useful to watch your open trades. It might be initiated by EA, signal or manually.

    To switch the results for Profits or PIPs, just click on the button.

    1. Profits
    2. PIPs

    Then switch the 3 analyse type. Just click on the button.

    1. All Symbol Mode
    2. 1-Symbol Mode
    3. 1-Trade Mode

    In use of All Symbol and 1-Symbol Mode will list its special analytics.

    In use of 1-Trade Mode click on the button back/next to move the chart to each trade entry. it will list its special trade analytic for that specific trade.

    1. back
    2. next

    INPUT PARAMETERS

    === main settings

    • get only today | A quick check for today trades.
    • get back days (0=all, 7=week) | Enter the number of days you want to show.
    • comment for EA filter | Enter a comment of your EA.
    • magic number for EA (0=all) | Enter a magic number of your EA.

    === Alert settings

    • Alert opening trades (use for EA or signal) | Alert newly opened trades. It might be initiated by EA, signal or manually.
    • Alert closing trades (use for all) | Alert closing trades. Very useful to watch your open trades. It might be initiated by EA, signal or manually.

    === Color settings

    You know how to use it.

    === other settings

    • show symbol name and timeframe | A quick note on chart.
    • font size | Edit for different display/screens
    • Label font 1 (list) | Use "Arial" for smaller font.
    • Label font 2 (chart)
    • Label font 3 (button)
    • main=0 or subwindow=1 | Use a number to move it into a subwindow.
    • Start at pixel X | position to start
    • Start at pixel Y
    • Scroll number of rows list | Scroll the list up and down if the chart is full. An arrow will appear to do that.

    Reach your goals and become a better trader.

    I will always help you if you have any questions.

    I wish you many green pips in the future.

    Best Regards, Bernhard


    Reviews 5
    Kris
    211
    Kris 2026.02.23 21:54 
     

    I’m VERY happy with this purchase. Bernhard provided top-tier customer service, responding quickly to my messages and refining the indicator through multiple iterations. It’s rare to find this level of support. Highly recommend this seller, 5 stars.

    Inrexea Limited
    21653
    Yip Sin Hang 2022.01.26 22:40 
     

    Nice tool :) Could you please add some color changes when it's in Profit or lost also onto total profit and total pips ? :)

    And also can make an parameter to let me changes the objectcreate upper how many pips to the price ?

    The p/l on the chart shows inside those bars :D

    little changes can change the world :D Many thanks for good tools

    Detnarong Meteewutikorn
    116
    Detnarong Meteewutikorn 2021.11.01 13:41 
     

    If you can't measure your trade performance, you can't improve it. This is a must have tool for traders to see historical trade performance and analyze areas of improvement for the next trade decision.

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    Kris
    211
    Kris 2026.02.23 21:54 
     

    I’m VERY happy with this purchase. Bernhard provided top-tier customer service, responding quickly to my messages and refining the indicator through multiple iterations. It’s rare to find this level of support. Highly recommend this seller, 5 stars.

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    Yip Sin Hang 2022.01.26 22:40 
     

    Nice tool :) Could you please add some color changes when it's in Profit or lost also onto total profit and total pips ? :)

    And also can make an parameter to let me changes the objectcreate upper how many pips to the price ?

    The p/l on the chart shows inside those bars :D

    little changes can change the world :D Many thanks for good tools

    Detnarong Meteewutikorn
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    Detnarong Meteewutikorn 2021.11.01 13:41 
     

    If you can't measure your trade performance, you can't improve it. This is a must have tool for traders to see historical trade performance and analyze areas of improvement for the next trade decision.

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    Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2021.12.11 08:46
    Thanks for the review! 👍
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    ravenflight 2021.08.22 20:45 
     

    I was looking for a way to record my trades and review successes as well as losses, it was always the manual way for me. This is an indispensable tool and will help any trader keep track of why and when. I wish I had this available to me when I started trading many years ago.

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    Oliver Henry 2020.07.09 13:40 
     

    Very intuitive tool for recording and analysing past and current trades. Everything is clear and well laid out and the buttons work flawlessly. Having the ability to click through past trades and see them in an instant on the chart is very clever and until now not something I've seen in other similar tools. Support as always is top notch and Bernhard is always open to suggestions for improving which is an added bonus.

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