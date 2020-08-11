Trend Stream Scalper MT5

5
This EA trades with the trend using several methods to identify and enter a trade. For example, it uses trendlines, Gator and Stochastic indicators to analyze the market. In addition to trading, it can also display trend lines that it trades based on. It has filters for ADX and MA indicators, as well as a sufficient number of settings to be able to optimize on various currency pairs and timeframes.

The EA sets stop loss and take profit for each trade, does not have risky trading methods. It is recommended to optimize the settings and use on timeframes from M5 to H1.

Input parameters

  • Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage of free funds on the account);
  • Percentage of free money - percentage of free funds for opening each new deal (works when Lots = 0);
  • MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a trade;
  • Slippage - slippage (maximum allowable price deviation);
  • Magic - a unique identifier (you need to make it different if several Expert Advisors are launched in the same terminal);
  • StopLoss - stop loss (for 5-digit accounts, 10 will be equal to 100, you need to specify it as for 4-digit accounts);
  • TakeProfit - take profit (for 5-digit accounts, 10 will be equal to 100, you need to specify it as for 4-digit accounts);
  • CloseDealsBeforeOpen - close the previous deal (in the opposite direction) before opening a new one;
  • OpenOrdersDelayBars - the delay between the opening of the next deal (the number of bars of the current timeframe that must pass before opening a new deal);
  • StopToParabolicStep - parabolic step for trailing stop (0 - do not use parabolic trailing);
  • GatorPeriod1 - the first period of the Gator indicator (for example, 12);
  • GatorPeriod2 - the second period of the Gator indicator (for example, 8);
  • GatorPeriod3 - the third period of the Gator indicator (for example, 5);
  • CenterLineEnable - enable / disable the influence of the Alligator indicator center line on trading;
  • StrongAlliatorSignal - enable / disable the parameter for trading only with an Alligator signal without checking Gator;
  • HistorySearch - the number of bars for searching and plotting trend lines;
  • Distance - the minimum distance from one maximum (or minimum) to another when drawing lines;
  • Shift - shift a few bars back, where a breakout of the trend line is possible;
  • DrawLines - whether or not to draw a trend line on the chart of a currency pair;
  • CountLinesForSignal - the number of trend lines to receive signals;
  • MinSignalPower - the minimum signal strength for trading when summing signals (1-3);
  • FilterMAPeriod - period of MA indicators for filtering (0-disabled);
  • StochasticLevels - levels of the Stochastic indicator (0-50, 0 - do not use);
  • StochasticPeriod - period of the Stochastic indicator;
  • StochasticSlowing - slowing down of the Stochastic indicator;
  • AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;
  • MinAdxLevel - the minimum level of the ADX indicator (for example, 8.5);
  • Trading start hour - trading start hour;
  • Trading end hour - trading end hour;
  • DealsCommentary - a comment to opened deals;
  • EnableInfo - show information;
  • OrdersFilling - a parameter for choosing a filling mode (if the EA does not open deals due to incorrect filling, try choosing a different value).

Reviews 2
Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez
583
Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez 2025.07.15 17:35 
 

Hello, I hope you're doing well. I recently rented your EA “Trend Stream Scalper MT5” for one year, and I’ve been testing it on a real account with a $100 balance. So far, the bot has been very selective, and it rarely opens trades—even during clear market movements. I would really appreciate it if you could guide me or recommend the most suitable configuration for small accounts, especially with around $100. I mainly want to trade low-spread pairs like EURUSD or USDJPY, and I’m looking for a setup that allows more trading activity while still managing risk properly. Thank you very much in advance for your help. Best regards, Joán Rosario

Shaquie Thomas
44
Shaquie Thomas 2025.02.03 10:52 
 

EA works well

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Experts
The Expert Advisor looks for the bars followed by price rises or falls. It analyzes how often rises and falls occur after similar bars and makes trades based on that analysis. The market changes frequently but the EA is able to adapt to the changes performing analysis right during trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated based on the percentage of account free margin); Percentage of free money - the percentage of free margin to open each new trade (applicable when Lo
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Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez
583
Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez 2025.07.15 17:35 
 

Hello, I hope you're doing well. I recently rented your EA “Trend Stream Scalper MT5” for one year, and I’ve been testing it on a real account with a $100 balance. So far, the bot has been very selective, and it rarely opens trades—even during clear market movements. I would really appreciate it if you could guide me or recommend the most suitable configuration for small accounts, especially with around $100. I mainly want to trade low-spread pairs like EURUSD or USDJPY, and I’m looking for a setup that allows more trading activity while still managing risk properly. Thank you very much in advance for your help. Best regards, Joán Rosario

Shaquie Thomas
44
Shaquie Thomas 2025.02.03 10:52 
 

EA works well

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