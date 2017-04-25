Easy Bollinger Bands

This Expert Advisor trades based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It is simple to use, contains only a few settings, which are easy to understand. This is the simplified version of the Master Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor.

For better trading results, it is recommended to use the full version of the EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21788

The free version does not provide the ability to use multiple indicators, to use lot calculation based on free margin and to automatically transfer deals to breakeven. Nevertheless, it can be used for daily trading. It does not use risky trading methods, it can trade most of the currency pairs and timeframes once optimized.





Input parameters