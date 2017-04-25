Easy Bollinger Bands
- Experts
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 6 February 2019
This Expert Advisor trades based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It is simple to use, contains only a few settings, which are easy to understand. This is the simplified version of the Master Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor.
For better trading results, it is recommended to use the full version of the EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21788
The free version does not provide the ability to use multiple indicators, to use lot calculation based on free margin and to automatically transfer deals to breakeven. Nevertheless, it can be used for daily trading. It does not use risky trading methods, it can trade most of the currency pairs and timeframes once optimized.
Input parameters
- Lots - lot size (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated based on the percentage of account free margin);
- MaxSpread - the maximum allowable spread to open trades (for floating-spread symbols, to avoid opening with a large spread);
- Magic - unique identifier (use different magic numbers if multiple Expert Advisors run in your terminal);
- StopLoss - stop loss in points;
- TakeProfit - take profit in points;
- BollingerPeriod - Bollinger Bands period;
- BollingerDeviations - Bollinger Bands deviations;
- AdxPeriod - ADX indicator period;
- MinAdxLevel - ADX indicator minimum level;
- MaxAdxLevel - ADX indicator maximum level;
- Trading start hour - trading start hour;
- Trading end hour - trading end hour;
- ShowInfo - enable the display of information.
test for 2 week, Ea is ok