ProCandles
- Experts
-
Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 November 2021
- Activations: 15
Some experienced trades can tell where the price will go even without indicators, as the direction of the price can be found using the ordinary candlesticks. The EA compares several nearest bars and their volumes, and opens a trade based on that data. Also, it is able to analyze the candles on two timeframes at the same time to make the entry more accurate and less risky. In addition, the EA can automatically determine the take profit and stop loss size depending on the size of the previous candle. The recommended timeframes for this EA are H1, H4, D1. But with good optimization, it is possible to trade on the smaller timeframes. The EA works with any currency pairs.
The EA does not use risky trading strategies, it always sets stop loss, which can be moved at highs or lows of the last candlestick (trailing stop).
Input Parameters
- Lots - lot size (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated based on the percentage of account free margin);
- Percentage of free money - the percentage of free margin to open each new trade (works when Lots=0);
- MaxSpread - the maximum spread for opening trades (on the accounts with floating spread, for the trade to open when the spread is not too large);
- Magic (unique identifier) - unique Identifier (it must be different for each instance of the EA in the terminal);
- TakeProfit - order closing price at a certain profit target;
- StopLoss - the Stop Loss order value;
- Dynamic TP and SL - if enabled (true), then Take profit and Stop loss are calculated based on the candlestick size (but not greater than the StopLoss and TakeProfit values specified above);
- Factor dynamic TP - the coefficient of the dynamic take profit;
- Factor dynamic SL - the coefficient of the dynamic stop loss;
- EnableTrailingStop - enable trailing stop function;
- DelayTrailing - delay in seconds between moving the trailing stop;
- Min high-low candle - the minimum candlestick length (from its high to low) to open a trade;
- Period ADX - period of the ADX indicator.;
- ADX and high-low relation - relation of the ADX indicator and the minimum candlestick length;
- CandlesFactor - the coefficient to determine a bullish or a bearish candlestick;
- CountCandles - the number of candlesticks to search for a bullish or bearish pattern;
- CandlesVolume - the number of candles to compare volume;
- TimeframeCandle2 - the timeframe of the second candlestick;
- Min high-low candle 2 - the minimum length of the second candlestick to open a trade;
- CandlesFactor2 - the coefficient to determine a bullish or a bearish candlestick 2;
- CountCandles2 - the number of candlesticks to search for a bullish or bearish pattern for the second timeframe;
- CandlesVolume2 - the number of candlesticks to compare the volume for the second timeframe;
- PeriodATR - the period of the Average True Range indicator;
- MinLevelATR - the minimum level of the Average True Range indicator;
- Trading start hour - trading start hour;
- Trading end hour - trading end hour;
- ShowInfo - show information (slows testing if enabled).
Very very very bad.