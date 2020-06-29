Easy Channels MT5
- Indicators
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This indicator draws price channels. Easy to use. It has various settings, for example, you can configure it to show channels only for buy or sell, you can display trend lines instead of channels. There are many trading strategies that are based on trading in channels, you can trade on the rebound from the borders of the channels, or the breakdown of the channel.
Parameters
- History - the maximum number of bars for building channels;
- Distance - the minimum distance from one maximum (or minimum) to another when building a channel;
- Shift - shift back a few bars, where a channel breakout is possible;
- DrawChannels - draw channels or trend lines (if this option is enabled, channels are drawn);
- DescendingChannelEnabled - enable / disable the display of the downward channel;
- AscendingChannelEnabled - enable / disable the display of the uplink;
- DescendingChannelColor - set the color of the downward channel;
- AscendingChannelColor - set the color of the uplink;
- ContinueLineLeft - enable display of channel line drawing to the left of highs / lows.
one of the best i have ever seen since my 7 year in trading