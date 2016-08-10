Easy Channels
- Indicators
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 4 May 2019
The indicator draws price channels. It can be customized so that only buy or sell channels are displayed. Also, trend lines can be displayed instead of channels. This indicator is easy to use, but nevertheless, there are many trading strategies based on channel trading.
Advisor based on this indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37952
Parameters
- History - maximum number of bars to build channels;
- Distance - minimum distance from one High (or Low) to another when constructing a channel;
- Shift - shift for several bars back where a channel breakthrough is possible;
- DrawChannels - draw channels or trend lines (if enabled, channels are drawn);
- DescendingChannelEnabled - enable/disable the display of a descending channel;
- AscendingChannelEnabled - enable/disable the display of an ascending channel;
- DescendingChannelColor - set descending channel color;
- AscendingChannelColor - set ascending channel color.
Very simple