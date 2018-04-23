Three Fractals demo
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
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- Version: 1.0
This Expert Advisor identifies trend reversals based on fractals and some other indicators. It is a free lite version of Three fractals
Brief description of the trading strategy: when the fractals were formed after a prolonged fall, and the last fractal did not update the minimum of the previous bar's lower fractal, then a trend reversal is determined (at the same time, there must be a fractal in the middle, which is higher than the others). Similarly, opposite for growth. In case other indicators allow trading, a trade is performed (their settings can be customized for optimization).
Limitations of the free version: lot is fixed to 0.01, only the EURUSD currency pair is supported, trading time cannot be selected, trailing stop is not available.
Input parameters
- MaxSpread - the maximum allowable spread to open trades (for floating-spread symbols, to avoid opening with a large spread).
- Magic - unique identifier (use different magic numbers if multiple Expert Advisors run in your terminal);
- StopLoss - stop loss in points;
- TakeProfit - take profit in points;
- Stop to breakeven after - move stop loss to breakeven after a specified number of points;
- OrderComments - comments of opened orders.
- FastMAPeriod - period of the fast moving average.
- SlowMAPeriod - period of the slow moving average.
- EnableMACD - enable/disable the MACD indicator.
- MACDPeriod1 - period of the first MACD line.
- MACDPeriod2 - period of the second MACD line.
- SignalMACD - period of the MACD signal line (0 - do not use the signal line).
- AdxPeriod - ADX indicator period.
- MinAdxLevel - ADX indicator minimum level.
- MaxAdxLevel - ADX indicator maximum level.
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