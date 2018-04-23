Three Fractals demo

This Expert Advisor identifies trend reversals based on fractals and some other indicators. It is a free lite version of Three fractals

Brief description of the trading strategy: when the fractals were formed after a prolonged fall, and the last fractal did not update the minimum of the previous bar's lower fractal, then a trend reversal is determined (at the same time, there must be a fractal in the middle, which is higher than the others). Similarly, opposite for growth. In case other indicators allow trading, a trade is performed (their settings can be customized for optimization).

Limitations of the free version: lot is fixed to 0.01, only the EURUSD currency pair is supported, trading time cannot be selected, trailing stop is not available.





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