Double Tops And Bottoms MT5

This indicator finds and displays the Double Bottom and Double Top technical analysis patterns. Signals (displays a message on the screen) if the shape was formed recently. Often after the appearance of these patterns, the trend reverses or a correction occurs. In order not to search for them yourself, or not to miss their appearance, it is enough to add an indicator to the chart. The indicator can be used on different timeframes and currency pairs, there are settings for a better search on a certain currency pair (if the indicator does not find a pattern, it may be necessary to change some settings), automatic tuning of parameters. Also, you can change the color of the lines, show all lines, or only formed shapes.





Options