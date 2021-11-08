Double Tops And Bottoms MT5
- Indicators
- Alexander Nikolaev
- Version: 1.1
Options
- History - the number of bars to search for patterns on the chart;
- ExtremCountBars - The number of bars to search for extremums, for example, highs at the 2nd peak (3-40 is recommended);
- MinExtremDist - The minimum number of bars between 2 extremums (2-12 is recommended, the higher the value, the larger the size of the found pattern);
- MaxExtremDist - Maximum number of bars between 2 extremums (10-50 is recommended);
- MultipleVerticesFilter - Filtering to find "extra" highs or lows (if enabled, there should be only 2 tops or bottoms);
- PeriodMAforEdgeFiltering - Filtering the edges of double bottom and top shapes by MA so that there is a smooth rise or fall (0 - off, 0-10 is recommended);
- PriceDeviationsParam - The maximum price deviation (depending on the volatility) of a currency pair of two extremes (the larger this value, the more the figure may turn out to be a curve, but it will be found more often);
- PriceChangeBeforePattern - How much the value of the price change before the pattern should be less than the size of the pattern itself (recommended from 1 to 2.5);
- MaxPriceStrengthAfterPattern - A parameter for increasing (and decreasing) the maximum price divergence from the pattern (for example, 1.5 = 1.5 larger than the pattern size);
- SelfTuningParametersCount - The number of attempts to auto-tuning parameters (how many times the parameter values can be changed to search for at least 1 figure, it is recommended 0-10, 0 - auto-tuning of parameters is disabled);
- DrawUnfinishedPatterns - Draw unfinished patterns (lines on the chart that show that a pattern could have been formed);
- EnableAlert - enable alerts when a pattern appears and breaks out;
- AlertPeriodBars - The number of bars after which the alert can appear again;
- MaximumFigureShiftForAlert - Maximum distance of the figure from the current bar for the alert to appear;
- NeutralLinesClr - Color of neutral lines (shown when the DrawUnfinishedPatterns parameter is enabled);
- FinalBuyPatternClr - Line color of the completed buy shape;
- FinalSellPatternClr - Line color of the completed sell shape.
best indicator