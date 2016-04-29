EMA 8 and 18 Trading System

This EA implements the EMA 8/18 strategy, which is used by many traders. Brief description of the strategy:

The Buy is determined when the EMA 8 indicator crosses the EMA 18 from below, with the price moving more than 50 points from the crossing. The buy position is opened when the price touches the EMA for the first time, after that, as the price rises, the trade is maintained by a trailing stop with a step of 30-35 points. The opposite is for opening a sell position.

The parameters of the fast ans slow EMA can be adjusted in the EA (not always 8 and 18 are the best choice, as the market might have changed since the time the strategy was created). Also, it is possible to adjust other parameters (the size of the trailing stop, set take profit, the number of points for the price to pass after the indicators intersect, the maximum number of trades after the intersection). And the setting for buy positions can be configured differently from the sell positions, as the price may move downwards in a different manner. The recommended timeframe for this strategy is H1, but the flexibility of settings allows this strategy to be used on the other timeframes as well.





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