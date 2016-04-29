EMA 8 and 18 Trading System
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 11 July 2017
- Activations: 5
This EA implements the EMA 8/18 strategy, which is used by many traders. Brief description of the strategy:
The Buy is determined when the EMA 8 indicator crosses the EMA 18 from below, with the price moving more than 50 points from the crossing. The buy position is opened when the price touches the EMA for the first time, after that, as the price rises, the trade is maintained by a trailing stop with a step of 30-35 points. The opposite is for opening a sell position.
The parameters of the fast ans slow EMA can be adjusted in the EA (not always 8 and 18 are the best choice, as the market might have changed since the time the strategy was created). Also, it is possible to adjust other parameters (the size of the trailing stop, set take profit, the number of points for the price to pass after the indicators intersect, the maximum number of trades after the intersection). And the setting for buy positions can be configured differently from the sell positions, as the price may move downwards in a different manner. The recommended timeframe for this strategy is H1, but the flexibility of settings allows this strategy to be used on the other timeframes as well.
Input parameters
- Lots - lot size (if set to 0, then the percentage of free margin will be used - the next parameter);
- Percentage of free money - percentage of free margin to open each new trade, recommended values are from 1 to 10;
- MaxSpread - the maximum spread, above which orders are not opened;
- Magic (unique identifier) - unique Identifier (must be different for each instance of the EA in the terminal);
- Take Profit buy - order closing price when the profitability level is reached for buys;
- Stop Loss buy - order closing price when the loss level is reached for buys;
- Trailing stop(buy) after - trail the stop loss after the price at this number of points (for buys);
- Take Profit sell - order closing price when the profitability level is reached for sells;
- Stop Loss sell - order closing price when the loss level is reached for sells;
- Trailing stop(sell) after - trail the stop loss after the price at this number of points (for sells);
- Period fast EMA - fast MA period;
- Mode fast EMA - fast MA method;
- AppliedPrice1 - price used in calculation of the first MA;
- Period slow EMA - slow MA period;
- Mode slow EMA - slow MA method;
- AppliedPrice2 - price used in calculation of the second MA;
- Distance after crossing - the distance for the price to pass once the MAs cross;
- Max count trades after cross EMA - the maximum number of trades after the MAs cross;
- CandlesFactor - the coefficient to determine a bullish or a bearish candlestick (if set to 0, disabled);
- CountCandles - the number of candlesticks to search for a bullish or bearish pattern;
- CandlesVolume - the number of candles to compare volume;
- PeriodATR - the period of the Average True Range indicator;
- MinLevelATR - the minimum level of the Average True Range indicator;
- Trading start hour - trading start hour;
- Trading end hour - trading end hour;
- ShowInfo - show info (testing is slower if it is on).
Clean and straightforward logic. Thanks for the work.