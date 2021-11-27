It is good to know the presence of a trend on multiple timeframes at once. And even better - on multiple currency pairs at once. This indicator allows to quickly determine the presence of a trend or a flat on 8 timeframes and from 1 to 15 currency pairs at once.

Multi Alligator Signals analyzes the signals of the Alligator indicator by Bill Williams on every timeframe (from M1 to W1) and multiple currency pairs (up to 15) simultaneously. If there is a buy signal, a green upward arrow is drawn, if a sell signal - downward red. When there is an uncertainty on the market (flat) - a gray arrow is drawn.

The values are updates every minute. The last closed bar (candle) is analyzed and not the current.





The indicator parameters

OffsetX - indicator offset on the X axis from the corner;

- indicator offset on the X axis from the corner; OffsetY - indicator offset on the Y axis from the corner;

- indicator offset on the Y axis from the corner; OffsetName - offset of the currency pair names;

- offset of the currency pair names; Corner - the corner to draw the indicator (0 - top left, 1 - top right, 2 - bottom left, 3 - bottom right);

- the corner to draw the indicator (0 - top left, 1 - top right, 2 - bottom left, 3 - bottom right); Symbol1 - name of the first currency pair (for example: "EURUSD");

- name of the first currency pair (for example: "EURUSD"); Symbol2 - name of the second currency pair (for example: "GBPUSD");

- name of the second currency pair (for example: "GBPUSD"); Symbol3 - name of the currency pair 3;

- name of the currency pair 3; Symbol4 - name of the currency pair 4;

- name of the currency pair 4; Symbol5 - name of the currency pair 5;

- name of the currency pair 5; Symbol6 - name of the currency pair 6;

- name of the currency pair 6; Symbol7 - name of the currency pair 7;

- name of the currency pair 7; Symbol8 - name of the currency pair 8;

- name of the currency pair 8; Symbol9 - name of the currency pair 9;

- name of the currency pair 9; Symbol10 - name of the currency pair 10;

- name of the currency pair 10; Symbol11 - name of the currency pair 11;

- name of the currency pair 11; Symbol12 - name of the currency pair 12;

- name of the currency pair 12; Symbol13 - name of the currency pair 13;

- name of the currency pair 13; Symbol14 - name of the currency pair 14;

- name of the currency pair 14; Symbol15 - name of the last currency pair.





Recommendations

If you do not need all 15 currency pairs, leave the last fields empty. By default, 7 currency pairs with the standard names are set. If only gray arrows are drawn on one (or all) currency pair, then the names of the currency pairs are entered incorrectly. The names (Symbol1, Symbol2, ...) must be the same as they are displayed in the "Market Watch". Some brokers have non-standard names, such as "EURUSD.m" - in this case, the same name should be specified in the settings of the indicator.