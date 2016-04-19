Volume Levels is a very important indicator for exchange trading. Most of the trades were performed on those levels. This indicator displays the price level that had the most trade volumes over a certain period of time. Often, the price bounces from those levels in the future, and it can be successfully used in trading. It works on any currency pair.





Parameters

HistoryBars - the number of bars to determine the near volume levels;

- the number of bars to determine the near volume levels; Range - the maximum distance above and below the current price to determine the levels;

- the maximum distance above and below the current price to determine the levels; HistoryBarsLevels2 - the number of bars to determine the distant volume levels;

the number of bars to determine the distant volume levels; MinDistanceLevels2 - the minimum distance from the near level to the distant one;

- the minimum distance from the near level to the distant one; RedrawTime - the levels redrawing time;

- the levels redrawing time; Step - the step to determine the levels (the smaller the step, the higher the accuracy, but the calculation of levels may take longer);

- the step to determine the levels (the smaller the step, the higher the accuracy, but the calculation of levels may take longer); ColorLow - color of the lower levels;

- color of the lower levels; ColorHigh - color of the upper levels.





Recommendations

The smaller the timeframe and at the same time the greater the HistoryBars parameter, the stronger are the levels. When using on a 5-digit account, it is better to increase the Range and MinDistanceLevels2 parameters 5-10 times. The indicator is best used on the smaller timeframes (М1, M5, M15, M30), but it can also be used on the higher ones.