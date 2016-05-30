Parabolic And CCI

The EA detects strong movements using the Parabolic indicator and opens a trade. The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is used as an auxiliary indicator. The CCI levels may depend on the ADX indicator values, which allows for better trading with different volatility. Also, the trades are opened depending on the RSI indicator values on a certain timeframe.

Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30. Make sure to optimize the parameters of the EA for your account before trading.





Input Parameters