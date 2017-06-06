Trend and correction indicator

The indicator finds strong trend movements of a currency pair over the specified number of bars. It also finds correction to this trend. When the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the values specified in the parameters, the indicator generates a signal. You can set different correction values, while the best suiting are 38, 50 and 62 (Fibonacci levels). In addition, you can configure the minimum length of trend, the number of history bars for search and other parameters.





Parameters

History - the number of bars for determining trend and correction;

- the number of bars for determining trend and correction; MinPriceDistance - minimum trend distance in currency pair units;

- minimum trend distance in currency pair units; CorrectionPercent - correction percent (recommended from 0 to 62);

- correction percent (recommended from 0 to 62); OnlyTouchingLine - enable or disable the option which influences signal generation: either touch or roll back from the correction line;

- enable or disable the option which influences signal generation: either touch or roll back from the correction line; EnableAlert - enable or disable an alert window;

- enable or disable an alert window; UpColor - the color of lower levels;

- the color of lower levels; DownColor - the color of upper levels.

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