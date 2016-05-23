Colored Candles Demo

The demo version of the Colored Candles indicator - calculates the parameters of each candle, as well as its volume. After that, it paints the candles depending on their strength and direction. Bullish candles are colored green and bearish candles - red. The greater the power of the bulls or the bears, the brighter the color. You can change the colors if you want. The indicator helps to analyze the price movement, as well as market entry points. The more accurate signals are formed on the higher timeframes. It is possible and desirable ti use it in conjunction with other MetaTrader indicators.

This is a demo version of the indicator, and it works only on the H4 timeframe. To work on all timeframes, purchase the full version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/16268





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