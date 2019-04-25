Signal Analyze Master
- Utilities
-
Shao ChenContact with wechat: yihuitec
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 18 February 2024
- Activations: 5
--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------
Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart.
[Using guide]
1.Use it as Experts.
2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).
3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/"
4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze.
5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName'
6.Select SignalType match the history you download on MT4/signal or MT5/signal.
7.Click Ok,then you will see the signal order's records on your MT4 chart.
[Parameters]
SignalType - Select the signal history download from MT4/signal or MT5/signal
FileName - The file name of download form MQL5 signal.
TimeShift - Shift record left or right.
RecordRows - Rows of history file.
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