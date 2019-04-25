Signal Analyze Master

--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------ 

Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart.

[Using guide]


1.Use it as Experts.

2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal). 

3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/"

4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze.

5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName'

6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4/signal or MT5/signal.

7.Click Ok,then you will see the signal order's records on your MT4 chart.


[Parameters]

SignalType - Select the signal history download from MT4/signal  or  MT5/signal
FileName - The file name of download form MQL5 signal.
TimeShift - Shift record left or right.
RecordRows - Rows of history file.


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YAO CHUNG YEH
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YAO CHUNG YEH 2021.07.23 07:56 
 

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Shao Chen
3232
Reply from developer Shao Chen 2024.10.11 01:48
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pz8yFb2J4lQ TimeShift set like 0 1 2 3 4 or -1 -2 -3 ... the trade tracks will move left or right on the chart.
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