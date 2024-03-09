Eezeorder 2

5
NEW VERSION! 

NB: IF YOU ARE USING A VERY HIGH RESOLUTION MACHINE AND THE EA DISPLAY LOOKS TOO SMALL, CONTACT ME SO I CAN HELP YOU.

Open Multiple Trades on MT4 in 1 click at one price.

  • Enter the Lot size
  • Specify the number of trades you want to open
  • Choose whether you want TP SL or Trailing Stop
  • Once you are done, click Buy or Sell

Open Multiple Pending Orders on MT4 in 1 click at one price.

  • Enter the Lot size
  • Specify the gap from the current price, where you want to place the pending order
  • Specify the number of trades you want to open
  • Choose whether you want TP SL or Trailing Stop
  • Once you are done, click BuyStop/Limit or Sell Top/Limit


What to Always Note

  • Check the minimum stop levels for the symbol you want to trade 
  • Cross-Check your parameters 
1. Make sure Auto trading is on
2. Make sure the SL and TP are greater than the minimum allowed by your broker for that symbol (you can find this by right-clicking on the pair in the MarketWatch and then click where it says "Specifications". Under specifications, there is where it says "Stop levels") make sure your TP/SL is greater than this figure

    If there are any Queries you have with regards to the EA

    Contact me: thecompletetrader@consultant.com 



    Reviews 2
    goldenboyinvestments
    19
    goldenboyinvestments 2024.08.30 23:34 
     

    This tool is awesome and the developer's customer service is second to none. The price can't be beat as well. Very pleased! Thank you.

    boswsx0
    33
    boswsx0 2024.07.31 11:19 
     

    sangat bagus service yang diberikan ,,semoga sukses selalu

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    goldenboyinvestments
    19
    goldenboyinvestments 2024.08.30 23:34 
     

    This tool is awesome and the developer's customer service is second to none. The price can't be beat as well. Very pleased! Thank you.

    boswsx0
    33
    boswsx0 2024.07.31 11:19 
     

    sangat bagus service yang diberikan ,,semoga sukses selalu

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