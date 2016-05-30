Volume Levels USDJPY

3.5

Volume Levels is a very important indicator for exchange trading. Most of the trades were performed on those levels. This indicator displays the price level that had the most trade volumes over a certain period of time. Often, the price bounces from those levels in the future, and it can be successfully used in trading. This is a demo version that works only on the USD/JPY currency pair. To work on all currency pairs, install the full version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15888


Parameters

  • HistoryBars - the number of bars to determine the near volume levels;
  • Range - the maximum distance above and below the current price to determine the levels;
  • HistoryBarsLevels2 - the number of bars to determine the distant volume levels;
  • MinDistanceLevels2 - the minimum distance from the near level to the distant one;
  • RedrawTime - the levels redrawing time;
  • Step - the step to determine the levels (the smaller the step, the higher the accuracy, but the calculation of levels may take longer);
  • TimeframeFindLevels - timeframe in minutes (1, 5, 15, 30, 60, 240) to calculate the levels. At the value 0, the levels will be plotted based on the timeframe that is currently displayed;
  • ColorLow - color of the lower levels;
  • ColorHigh - color of the upper levels.


Recommendations

The smaller the timeframe and at the same time the greater the HistoryBars parameter, the stronger are the levels. It is recommended to draw the levels based on the short-term timeframes (set the value of the TimeframeFindLevels parameter to 1 or 5), the levels will be more accurate, but will take longer to calculate. Also, I recommend to try the full version of this indicator.

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Double Tops And Bottoms MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
4.13 (8)
Indicators
This indicator finds and displays the Double Bottom and Double Top technical analysis patterns. Signals (displays a message on the screen) if the shape was formed recently. Often after the appearance of these patterns, the trend reverses or a correction occurs. In order not to search for them yourself, or not to miss their appearance, it is enough to add an indicator to the chart. The indicator can be used on different timeframes and currency pairs, there are settings for a better search on a c
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Simple Trade MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This EA is easy to use, it does not have too complicated settings and algorithms for performing trading operations. It’s not optimized for long, it may appeal to those who recently decided to engage in trading on the exchange with the help of advisers, or who do not want to understand the settings for a long time. The basis of his work is several indicators (moving average, RSI, stochastic, ATR). Despite its simplicity, it has a custom trailing stop function, which can reduce the risks for a dep
ADX Channel Indicator
Alexander Nikolaev
4.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator forms a channel based on the readings of the ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) indicator, displays and informs the trader of a price reversal at the boundaries of this channel, and can also report when the price touches the channel boundaries. It also draws additional dotted lines, which depend on the readings of the + DI and -DI of the ADX indicator. It also has an option for filtering signals depending on the readings of the stochastic. The channel drawn by this indicato
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Doji Finder Indicator MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (2)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the chart and identifies Doji candlesticks. Shows their appearance and signals the appearance of such a candle (if allowed in the parameters). Also, this indicator shows the strength of the reversal in the form of bars of different colors (the more green, the more likely the rise, the more red - the fall in price). The direction of the signal depends on the direction of the previous candles, as the Doji signals a reversal or correction. In the indicator settings, you can
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Trend Stream Scalper MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (2)
Experts
This EA trades with the trend using several methods to identify and enter a trade. For example, it uses trendlines, Gator and Stochastic indicators to analyze the market. In addition to trading, it can also display trend lines that it trades based on. It has filters for ADX and MA indicators, as well as a sufficient number of settings to be able to optimize on various currency pairs and timeframes. The EA sets stop loss and take profit for each trade, does not have risky trading methods. It is
Breakout Trend Lines Free
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicators
Free indicator to quickly detect trendline breakouts and high or low of a price range. It displays lines based on the highs and lows of prices, and also finds and displays inclined trend lines. As soon as the price goes beyond the line and the candlestick closes, the indicator signals this with an arrow (you can also enable an alert). This indicator is easy to use and also free. The number of candles for defining trend lines as well as the high and low of the trading range is configurable. It w
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Easy Parabolic Sar
Alexander Nikolaev
4.4 (5)
Experts
The Expert Advisor places orders based on the points of the Parabolic Sar indicator. If your trading strategy utilizes this indicator, the EA will save you from the necessity to move your pending orders after every candlestick (e.g. 5 minutes or 1 hour) and will do it automatically. You can set the EA to open only BuyStop or only SellStop or both. Buy default both Buy and Sell are enabled. The EA does not use any indicators other than Parapolic Sar. Therefore you are to decide the time to run th
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Channels Pro MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator determines the channels along which prices move on the trading history. There are many trading strategies that rely on channel trading on a channel breakout. This indicator can draw price channels by reading information from several timeframes at once (from the current, from the second and third). You can customize the color and thickness of the lines for each timeframe. Also, you can set a different distance between highs and lows to draw channels or lines. There is also a simple
Volume Candles
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicators
Volumes are one of the most important factors of trading, as it is the high volumes that move the market in either direction. But there are very few standard indicators for volumes in MetaTrader 4. The Volume Candles analyses the volumes of the trades and displays candles depending on these volumes. The candle appears once the required number of volumes has passed during trading (the VolumeCandle parameter). If the candles close frequently and are thin, then the volumes on the market are current
ADX Channel
Alexander Nikolaev
4.67 (3)
Indicators
ADX Channel is an indicator that plots the channel depending on the values of the ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) indicator. The resulting channel is a little similar to the Envelopes, but its lines depend on the market volatility. The sell trade is usually executed fast when the price touches and bounces from the upper line of the channel, buy - from the lower. It is recommended to trade when there is no significant news. The recommended timeframes: M5 - H1. The indicator is not design
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Easy Channels
Alexander Nikolaev
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator draws price channels. It can be customized so that only buy or sell channels are displayed. Also, trend lines can be displayed instead of channels. This indicator is easy to use, but nevertheless, there are many trading strategies based on channel trading. Advisor based on this indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37952 Parameters History - maximum number of bars to build channels; Distance - minimum distance from one High (or Low) to another when constructing a chann
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Easy Bollinger Bands
Alexander Nikolaev
4.25 (4)
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It is simple to use, contains only a few settings, which are easy to understand. This is the simplified version of the Master Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor. For better trading results, it is recommended to use the full version of the EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21788 The free version does not provide the ability to use multiple indicat
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Easy Candles
Alexander Nikolaev
3 (1)
Experts
This is a simple and free Expert Advisor that trades candlesticks. It compares several nearest bars and their volumes, and opens a trade based on that data. Unlike the professional version , it analyzes only 1 timeframe. The recommended timeframes for this EA are H1, H4, D1, it works with any currency pairs. The parameters always need to be optimized before trading, as well as after some period of trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot size (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated based on the
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Trend and correction indicator
Alexander Nikolaev
4.17 (6)
Indicators
The indicator finds strong trend movements of a currency pair over the specified number of bars. It also finds correction to this trend. When the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the values specified in the parameters, the indicator generates a signal. You can set different correction values, while the best suiting are 38, 50 and 62 (Fibonacci levels). In addition, you can configure the minimum length of trend, the number of history bars for search and other parameters
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Trailing stop for advisors
Alexander Nikolaev
4.5 (2)
Utilities
The utility manages other EAs' orders as well as the ones opened manually. It is capable of trailing the price (trailing stop function), set a stop loss and take profit if they have not been set before. When configuring the utility for an EA having no trailing stop function, place it to the new window with the same currency pair specifying the same Magic value (as for the EA orders the stop loss is to be applied to). You can set any timeframe. It does not affect the utility operation. Set Magic
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Volume Levels MT5 Free
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicators
This indicator is able to determine the price levels at which there was the most volume for the specified period of history. In the future, the price often bounces off such levels, and this can be successfully applied in trading. They are displayed as lines, some parameters for determining the levels can be adjusted. This indicator is simple, therefore, it does not report signals, and only builds levels on EUR/USD. Parameters HistoryBars - the number of bars to determine the near volume levels;
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Bollinger with WPR demo
Alexander Nikolaev
4.33 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is the free version of "Bollinger with WPR scalper", which is based on the Bollinger bands and Williams' Percent Range indicators. Limitations of the free version: lot is fixed to 0.01, only the EURUSD currency pair is supported, trading time cannot be selected, trailing stop is not available. Nevertheless, it can make quite a lot of deals, so you do not have to wait for positions to be opened (with the appropriate settings and timeframes below H1). The EA can be used on time
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Break Lines
Alexander Nikolaev
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The indicator draws lines the the price highs and lows. Break through the high or low usually indicates trend change (or continuation). Once the price moves through a line, and the candlestick closes, the indicator draws an appropriate arrow (also, you can enable alerts). A deal should be conducted in the breakthrough direction immediately or after a slight rollback. It is best to trade following the trend on a larger timeframe. This indicator is easy to use, but nevertheless, there are many tra
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Three Fractals demo
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor identifies trend reversals based on fractals and some other indicators. It is a free lite version of Three fractals Brief description of the trading strategy: when the fractals were formed after a prolonged fall, and the last fractal did not update the minimum of the previous bar's lower fractal, then a trend reversal is determined (at the same time, there must be a fractal in the middle, which is higher than the others). Similarly, opposite for growth. In case other indicato
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Colored Candles Demo
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (1)
Indicators
The demo version of the Colored Candles indicator - calculates the parameters of each candle, as well as its volume. After that, it paints the candles depending on their strength and direction. Bullish candles are colored green and bearish candles - red. The greater the power of the bulls or the bears, the brighter the color. You can change the colors if you want. The indicator helps to analyze the price movement, as well as market entry points. The more accurate signals are formed on the higher
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Volume Levels
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (3)
Indicators
Volume Levels is a very important indicator for exchange trading. Most of the trades were performed on those levels. This indicator displays the price level that had the most trade volumes over a certain period of time. Often, the price bounces from those levels in the future, and it can be successfully used in trading. It works on any currency pair. Parameters HistoryBars - the number of bars to determine the near volume levels; Range - the maximum distance above and below the current price to
EMA 8 and 18 Trading System
Alexander Nikolaev
2.5 (2)
Experts
This EA implements the EMA 8/18 strategy, which is used by many traders. Brief description of the strategy: The Buy is determined when the EMA 8 indicator crosses the EMA 18 from below, with the price moving more than 50 points from the crossing. The buy position is opened when the price touches the EMA for the first time, after that, as the price rises, the trade is maintained by a trailing stop with a step of 30-35 points. The opposite is for opening a sell position. The parameters of the fast
ProCandles
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
Some experienced trades can tell where the price will go even without indicators, as the direction of the price can be found using the ordinary candlesticks. The EA compares several nearest bars and their volumes, and opens a trade based on that data. Also, it is able to analyze the candles on two timeframes at the same time to make the entry more accurate and less risky. In addition, the EA can automatically determine the take profit and stop loss size depending on the size of the previous cand
Colored candles
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicators
Some candles have a strong tendency to continue the movement or to revert it. With the help of the Colored candles indicator such movements are clearly visible. This indicator calculates the parameters of each candle, as well as its volume, and after that it paints the candles depending on its strength and direction. Bullish candles are colored green and bearish candles - red. The greater the power of the bulls or the bears, the brighter the color. You can change the colors if you want. The indi
Multi Alligator Signals
Alexander Nikolaev
Utilities
It is good to know the presence of a trend on multiple timeframes at once. And even better - on multiple currency pairs at once. This indicator allows to quickly determine the presence of a trend or a flat on 8 timeframes and from 1 to 15 currency pairs at once. Multi Alligator Signals analyzes the signals of the Alligator indicator by Bill Williams on every timeframe (from M1 to W1) and multiple currency pairs (up to 15) simultaneously. If there is a buy signal, a green upward arrow is drawn, i
Parabolic And CCI
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
The EA detects strong movements using the Parabolic indicator and opens a trade. The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is used as an auxiliary indicator. The CCI levels may depend on the ADX indicator values, which allows for better trading with different volatility. Also, the trades are opened depending on the RSI indicator values on a certain timeframe. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30. Make sure to optimize the parameters of the EA for your account before trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot
Breakout Trend Lines
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator draws lines based on the price Highs and Lows, as well as slant trend lines. Break through the trend line, High or Low usually indicates trend change (or continuation). Once the price moves through a line, and the candlestick closes, the indicator draws an appropriate arrow (also, you can enable alerts). This indicator is easy to use, but nevertheless, there are many trading strategies, which are based on a breakthrough of the trend lines. The number of candlesticks used to determi
Channels Pro
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator determines and plots price channels or lines, reading information from multiple timeframes (from current, second and third) simultaneously. Color and width of lines for each timeframe can be customized. It is also possible to set different distance between the Highs and Lows for plotting channels or lines. Parameters History - maximum number of bars to plot channels or lines; Distance - minimum distance from one High (or Low) to another when plotting lines; Shift - shift for sever
Combinations bars history
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
The Expert Advisor looks for the bars followed by price rises or falls. It analyzes how often rises and falls occur after similar bars and makes trades based on that analysis. The market changes frequently but the EA is able to adapt to the changes performing analysis right during trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated based on the percentage of account free margin); Percentage of free money - the percentage of free margin to open each new trade (applicable when Lo
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
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faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2022.03.31 23:34 
 

Trying to figure it out. Looks different in its approach

Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.18 13:54 
 

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Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.07.14 20:47 
 

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Maksym Mudrakov
30051
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.31 14:41 
 

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