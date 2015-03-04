PipFinite Volume Critical
- Indicators
- Karlo Wilson Vendiola
- Version: 10.0
- Updated: 2 June 2025
- Activations: 5
Volume Gives Depth To Price Action!
Volume Critical can accurately locate the cheapest areas to place trades.
Enter reversals as early as possible to get the best Risk Reward setups!
Features
- Aggressive algorithm that anticipates reversals
- Volume Classifications
- Gray Histograms - Normal Volume, average market activity
- Orange Histogram - Trending Volume, increased market activity
- Pink Histograms - Overbought Volume, we can wait for further confirmation to sell
- Blue Histograms - Oversold Condition, we can wait for further confirmation to buy
- Red Histograms - Extreme Overbought Volume, Higher probability selling area
- Green Histograms - Extreme Oversold Volume, Higher probability buying area
- Reversal Filter, can improve results of Overbought/Oversold indicators
- Exit Strategy
- Support/Resistance Areas
- Reversal signals from price action patterns
- We can use Exit Scope as alternate exit strategy
- Never repaints
- Never backpaints
- Never recalculates
- Signals strictly on the "Opening of the bar"
- Works in ALL pairs & Timeframes
- Compatible with Expert Advisor development
Video References
Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand
- Histogram analysis explained (Click Here)
- Using as Reversal Filter
- Trend line breaks (Click Here)
- Using standard oscillators (Click Here)
- Using as Entry Signal
- Using with Dynamic Support/Resistance (Click Here)
- Using with Static Support/Resistance (Click Here)
Very good indicator