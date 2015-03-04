PipFinite Volume Critical

4.59

Volume Gives Depth To Price Action!

Volume Critical can accurately locate the cheapest areas to place trades.

Enter reversals as early as possible to get the best Risk Reward setups!


Features

  • Aggressive algorithm that anticipates reversals
  • Volume Classifications
    • Gray Histograms - Normal Volume, average market activity
    • Orange Histogram - Trending Volume, increased market activity
    • Pink Histograms - Overbought Volume, we can wait for further confirmation to sell
    • Blue Histograms - Oversold Condition, we can wait for further confirmation to buy
    • Red Histograms - Extreme Overbought Volume, Higher probability selling area
    • Green Histograms - Extreme Oversold Volume, Higher probability buying area
  • Reversal Filter, can improve results of Overbought/Oversold indicators
  • Exit Strategy
    • Support/Resistance Areas
    • Reversal signals from price action patterns
    • We can use Exit Scope as alternate exit strategy
  • Never repaints
  • Never backpaints
  • Never recalculates
  • Signals strictly on the "Opening of the bar"
  • Works in ALL pairs & Timeframes
  • Compatible with Expert Advisor development


Video References

Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand

Reviews 31
kemdo2000
356
kemdo2000 2023.02.21 22:58 
 

Very good indicator

danmar
2250
danmar 2022.11.23 13:23 
 

Hi i have already many volume indicator but this one bring me my "last tool!" to a better understanding of price, very good, well done. I have to say that i buy it (even i have many) because review look good and true , and really i am very very happy to buy this one. Thanks for the one who makes review. Daniel

if some one is scalping M1/M5 with success and with other indicators (especially Pipfinite Strength ) of this seller thanks to tell me/us, Warmly

Roberto BR
411
Roberto BR 2022.09.23 13:38 
 

Great. very useful indicator

