AW Scalping Dynamics EA

4.67

Fully automatic advanced trading robot that works based on trend reversals. If necessary, it is possible to use a grid strategy. Built-in 3 types of notifications and position locking when the maximum cart load is reached.

The default settings are recommended for EURUSD on the M15 timeframe.

Features and Benefits:

  • Ability to work in two directions at the same time
  • Built-in ability to work on time in several stages
  • Uses a virtual StopLoss not visible to the broker
  • Algorithm of work based on the activity of the current trend
  • Built-in automatic lot calculation
  • Uses all types of notifications
  • The ability to automatically lock positions and disable the adviser
  • Decreasing TakeProfit for subsequent orders in the basket
  • Adjustment of opening orders taking into account the current trend or step by step
MT5 version -> HERE / Problem solving -> HERE

Detailed instruction and description of input variables -> HERE

How the advisor trades:

-First of all, when trading, the current trend activity is taken into account ("Main Trend filter" variable). The smaller it is, the higher the probability of a reversal and the fewer orders the EA will open.

-When opening each new order, the EA reduces the activity of the trend by "Trend filter decrease per order" for subsequent signals.

-Oscillator reversal signals are used after the trend filter signal.

The variables that determine the activity of the oscillator signals are -

Period for oscillator - Oscillator period. The smaller, the more active the signals.

K1 for oscillator's zone - Weight factor #1. The smaller it is, the more active the signals.

K2 for oscillator's zone - Weight factor #2. The smaller it is, the more active the signals.

The EA has a built-in locking function, it works as follows:

For example, you set "maximum basket" = 4 in the input settings. This means that a grid of 4 orders will be opened either step by step or step by step + signal (depending on your settings). And when the moment of opening the fifth order comes, instead of opening the fifth order, the adviser will lock the entire position and turn off.

The EA only locks the position; after blocking it is disabled. Therefore, further processing by the adviser is not performed.

The EA has a built-in custom oscillator.

When working with this indicator, the oscillator should not break through the level, as is usually the case. And the price must pass the channel. The smaller the coefficients, the narrower the channel is needed for the price to overcome in order to get a smaller signal.

An increase in the coefficients leads to an expansion of the price channel, which must be broken through to receive a signal.



Reviews 13
Andrew
2890
Andrew 2023.06.19 22:26 
 

We purchased Scalping Dynamics about 5 weeks ago and have been running different set files on several different demo accounts. It is another great performer created by Alexander. He has 3 core products that are all excellent performers with almost 2 year track records. It's very difficult to produce even one automated trading system that produces good risk-adjusted returns but he has created 3 that are all distinctly different. This is very, very difficult to do and a marker in and of itself that past performance might be indicative of future performance.

Volga2004
128
Volga2004 2023.01.12 16:55 
 

for instance, works perfectly

forexmania
1825
forexmania 2022.12.15 23:51 
 

Thanks, Alex. Very good adviser. The EA makes me money. I use on a several real accounts. It would be great, when ou could provide us with further sets. Kind regards from switzerland. Yves from forexmania

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Filter:
Ged Trade
46
Ged Trade 2025.03.10 16:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hoang Loc Tran
727
Hoang Loc Tran 2025.02.16 07:54 
 

i hope you will reply to my message, i will come back to review after giving EA 1 month to work

Pedro Pablo Ortiz Jimenez
296
Pedro Pablo Ortiz Jimenez 2023.07.31 12:02 
 

Le estoy Probando. Y la verdad que en este Periodo de tiempo hemos tenido bastante volatilidad con las divisas relacionadas con el Dolar. El Drawdown ha subido un poco, pero el mismo Producto lo ha solucionado . De momento cumple lo que promete a futuro actualizare la Reseña. (31/07/23)

Sound of dawn sqd
460
Sound of dawn sqd 2023.06.27 09:59 
 

2023.6.27

炸账户-boom- 没有安全的马丁格尔，它也不是。 交易是概率问题， 功能增加：同时持仓品种个数或者增加一些同属性同方向的品种不下单等风控逻辑可能会减少爆仓的概率， 这样的话增加资金抗或许能够有机会， 希望你采纳改进改进，别总是发行新的程序，把现在的程序做做好，才是关键。 测试也是，非常慢，代码里面估计很多无用参数调用，期望采纳吧， 当前认亏 如果后期增加风控模块我会增加一些评分

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September 13, 2024

AW Scaling Dynamics EA is some of my experience after using it intermittently for a year. During this year, I destroyed 5-6 accounts (excluding his other program products), but I did not consistently use them. My comment is very authentic and worth considering before making a purchase;

I personally believe that the 2.70 version update did not reduce the risk. It increases the overlap between the first and last orders (head to tail hedging function), which does not effectively reduce risk. At least I destroyed 2 accounts using version 2.7, and I estimate that the author also destroyed at least 3 accounts. I don't blame anyone, but I hope everyone has a serious and responsible attitude. There are more and more "traps" in the MQL5 market;

I will continue to adhere to my viewpoint that compared to other excellent EAs such as Southeast Road EA, the tail order mutual hedging module is not intelligent enough and still needs to be developed;

I cannot improve my rating, but I look forward to its changes. As long as there is a 'meaningful feature enhancement', I will increase it by one star.

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On January 24, 2025,

In the past three months, I have seen the author blow up at least two more accounts, proving my view that the addition of the overlap between the first and last orders (head to tail hedging function) in this software update on September 13, 2024 is an invalid feature. Despite this, I still expect the author to bring better features, such as referencing the head to tail hedging function of other excellent EA such as Southeast Road EA, as well as the addition of excellent auxiliary functions in other business programs, or ATR functions. As long as it is an effective feature, I can see the author's efforts, and I will increase my rating. The temporary rating still cannot be increased.;

Once it has useful features and effects, I will increase my rating.

Andrew
2890
Andrew 2023.06.19 22:26 
 

We purchased Scalping Dynamics about 5 weeks ago and have been running different set files on several different demo accounts. It is another great performer created by Alexander. He has 3 core products that are all excellent performers with almost 2 year track records. It's very difficult to produce even one automated trading system that produces good risk-adjusted returns but he has created 3 that are all distinctly different. This is very, very difficult to do and a marker in and of itself that past performance might be indicative of future performance.

Volga2004
128
Volga2004 2023.01.12 16:55 
 

for instance, works perfectly

AW Trading Software Limited
202219
Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2023.01.12 17:34
Thank you very much for your feedback, it's very nice to me.
forexmania
1825
forexmania 2022.12.15 23:51 
 

Thanks, Alex. Very good adviser. The EA makes me money. I use on a several real accounts. It would be great, when ou could provide us with further sets. Kind regards from switzerland. Yves from forexmania

Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2020.09.04 14:26 
 

I recently bought this EA, I used it a week ago, I trust Alex's work, because I have used other of his products, and they are very good. Excellent author and excellent work, good ideas applied to his bots, very professional. He is the kind of author you want me to keep working to complete your collection of excellent work.

Simon Mourani
340
Simon Mourani 2020.07.29 04:10 
 

So far so good, seems to work as promised. im trying to pair up with the AW recovery product to prevent any blow ups when currency moves too fast. still working on different settings to see what works.

Adolf Wagner
68
Adolf Wagner 2020.07.13 07:31 
 

Thanks, Alex. Very good adviser. Great recordings. Great basket management. EA makes me money. I use on a real account.

sosw1971
263
sosw1971 2020.06.24 19:07 
 

Thank you Alex. 5 star EA. Excellent entries. Good

Ovied
1327
Ovied 2020.01.16 18:32 
 

Thank you Alex. 5 star EA. Excellent entries. Good basket management of 5 orders. EA is making me money. Using on live account. Use smart money management and you will be okay.

elkinmar1
138
elkinmar1 2020.01.10 07:08 
 

Very stable and with very good entry signals.

It leans on retracements to be profitable, so please be sure to simulate a lot to find the configuration to match your risk appetite.

In my case I am using it with very high risk settings and in conjunction with AW Recovery System.

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