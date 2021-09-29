AW Ichimoku EA trades using the signals of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. Fully automated trading robot has flexible configuration and many scenarios of work. Many useful functions are built into the product: automatic lot calculation, virtual take profit, as well as the ability to close the first and last orders in the basket

Problem solving -> HERE / MT5 version -> HERE / Instruction -> HERE

Simple, intuitive setup

Possibilities to use the averaging strategy

Overlapping the first order by the last

Automatic lot calculation

Configurable indicator parameters

Three types of notifications: push, email, alert

Strategies The Expert Advisor can work according to three different strategies implemented after the indicator settings, in the "Signals" section: -Senkou Signals - Shows the current price trend. If the price is higher than Kijun, then the trend is up. If the price is below Kijun - a downtrend. When the price crosses Kijun, the trend is not pronounced -Tenkan Kijun is the fastest of the Ichimoku lines and shows with its slope the current trend (upward slope - uptrend, downward - downtrend, sideways - flat) -Chinkou span Signals - trend support/resistance area. And also an additional trend indicator. The price is in the "cloud" - in the market. The price is outside the "cloud" - a trend, "cloud" above - a downtrend, and if below - then an upward All types of signals - follow any indicator signal Possibilities -Two-way trade, or one-way trade: Allow to open OP_SELL orders: sell on bearish signals and ignore bullish signals

Allow to open OP_BUY orders: buy bullish signals ignoring bearish signals

If you enable the possibility of opening OP_BUY and OP_SELL, then trading in both directions will be used -Automatic setting of risk management: Size of the first order: the EA will trade with a fixed volume

Enable Autolot calculation: the advisor will risk a certain percentage (specify the volume in the Autolot variable deposit per 0.01 lots) -Overlap function: Use overlap last and first orders: close the basket in parts, will allow closing earlier than for the whole basket -Close by take profit: Size of Virtual TakeProfit (In points): the virtual TakeProfit is used in points. Virtual TakeProfit is not visible to the broker

Input variables

MAIN SETTINGS

Size_of_the_first_order - Volume for opening the first order

Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit

Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot

SIGNALS - Setting of indicator signals

Ind Strategy

Tenkan sen

Kijun sen

Senkou span b

GRIDS SETTINGS

Minimum_step_between_average_orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points

Multiplier_for_average_orders - multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

Size_of_Virtual_TakeProfit_(In_points) - Size virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price

Use_overlap_last_and_first_orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last

Use_overlap_after_that_number_of_orders - Use overlap after the given number of open orders

PROTECTION SETTINGS

Maximum_slippage_in_points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum_spread_in_points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders

Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type

Maximum_size_of_orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots

Maximum_1_order_per_candle - Open only one order per candle

ADVISOR SETTINGS

Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of orders advisor

Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comments for the EA's orders

Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type

Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type

Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed

Show_panel_of_advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font_size_in_panel - Adjust the font size on the panel

NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed

Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders

Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed