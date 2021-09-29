AW Ichimoku EA
- Experts
-
AW Trading Software Limited______________ AW Trading Software ______________
📢 mql5com channel 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/awtradingsoftware
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 3 August 2026
- Activations: 15
AW Ichimoku EA trades using the signals of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. Fully automated trading robot has flexible configuration and many scenarios of work. Many useful functions are built into the product: automatic lot calculation, virtual take profit, as well as the ability to close the first and last orders in the basket
- Simple, intuitive setup
- Possibilities to use the averaging strategy
- Overlapping the first order by the last
- Automatic lot calculation
- Configurable indicator parameters
- Three types of notifications: push, email, alert
Strategies
The Expert Advisor can work according to three different strategies implemented after the indicator settings, in the "Signals" section:
-Senkou Signals - Shows the current price trend. If the price is higher than Kijun, then the trend is up. If the price is below Kijun - a downtrend. When the price crosses Kijun, the trend is not pronounced
-Tenkan Kijun is the fastest of the Ichimoku lines and shows with its slope the current trend (upward slope - uptrend, downward - downtrend, sideways - flat)
-Chinkou span Signals - trend support/resistance area. And also an additional trend indicator. The price is in the "cloud" - in the market. The price is outside the "cloud" - a trend, "cloud" above - a downtrend, and if below - then an upward
All types of signals - follow any indicator signal
Possibilities
-Two-way trade, or one-way trade:
Allow to open OP_SELL orders: sell on bearish signals and ignore bullish signals
Allow to open OP_BUY orders: buy bullish signals ignoring bearish signals
If you enable the possibility of opening OP_BUY and OP_SELL, then trading in both directions will be used
-Automatic setting of risk management:
Size of the first order: the EA will trade with a fixed volume
Enable Autolot calculation: the advisor will risk a certain percentage (specify the volume in the Autolot variable deposit per 0.01 lots)
-Overlap function:
Use overlap last and first orders: close the basket in parts, will allow closing earlier than for the whole basket
-Close by take profit:
Size of Virtual TakeProfit (In points): the virtual TakeProfit is used in points. Virtual TakeProfit is not visible to the broker
Input variables
MAIN SETTINGS
Size_of_the_first_order - Volume for opening the first order
Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit
Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot
SIGNALS - Setting of indicator signals
Ind Strategy
Tenkan sen
Kijun sen
Senkou span b
GRIDS SETTINGS
Minimum_step_between_average_orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points
Multiplier_for_average_orders - multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient
TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS
Size_of_Virtual_TakeProfit_(In_points) - Size virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price
Use_overlap_last_and_first_orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last
Use_overlap_after_that_number_of_orders - Use overlap after the given number of open orders
PROTECTION SETTINGS
Maximum_slippage_in_points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders
Maximum_spread_in_points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders
Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type
Maximum_size_of_orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots
Maximum_1_order_per_candle - Open only one order per candle
ADVISOR SETTINGS
Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of orders advisor
Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comments for the EA's orders
Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type
Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type
Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed
Show_panel_of_advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel
Font_size_in_panel - Adjust the font size on the panel
NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS
Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed
Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders
Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed
I've tried AW Ichimoku on Demo and Real Cent and the standard raw account. all are excellent results. the profit 11% a week with DD < 5% multiple pairs. the bad thing is the Author don't reply to my request about the recommended set file more than two weeks ago